Go Metals Demobilizes from KM98

Vancouver, June 3, 2024 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the reconnaissance program at the Company's wholly owned KM98 Critical Metals project on the Côte-Nord of Québec.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals states, "The company has successfully completed a first look at the KM98 project. The reconnaissance work aimed to determine favourable geology and mineralization at surface to help explain the presence of the large electromagnetic signal detected in the 2023 AirTEM survey."

Observations

All conductors were visited and surveyed with the beep mats. Conductive and magnetic responses were excavated by hand and sampled. All of the trenches revealed heavily weathered and rusted bedrock. Lithologies within the conductors, one of which being 4 km-long, include gabbroic anorthosite to mangeritic rocks containing massive and semi-massive oxides with up to 3% sulphides (Py, Po, CPY).

Samples have been sent to the laboratory for assay. Thin sections will be made and analysed with a scanning electron microscope to understand metal deportation. Tests measuring sample conductivity will help determine the source of the AirTEM response.

Program Details

The program included two teams using beep mats prospecting for conductors close to surface in hand shovelled trench test pits. The helicopter supported program was conducted over four days and was based out of the town of Havre-Saint-Pierre.

KM98 Property

KM98 is hosted in the same anorthosite complex as the HSP project. The targets at KM98 are slightly offset from coincident magnetic anomalies on the edge of the anorthosite-mangerite-gneiss contact. The contact between the anorthosite complex and the footwall gneiss is the host of nickel-copper mineralization at HSP.

The KM98 project is approximately 60 kilometres north of the town of Havre-Saint-Pierre. The Company has a cleared claim block 15km east of the southern anomaly to be used as a camp location.

Qualified Person

Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian critical metal projects. The Company's HSP, Clyde, and KM98 projects have multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 416.5 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Québec in the Nitassinan of Ekuanitshit.

