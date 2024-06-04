Sendero Resources Announces Raymond D. Harari as President

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2024 - Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond D. Harari as President of the Company effective June 4th, 2024.

Mr. Harari is the founder of Canalis Capital, a Panama-based merchant bank focused on disruptive industries. Mr. Harari has been a senior executive and board director of several Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration companies, including serving in the roles of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) from March 2021 - August 2022, the predecessor to Hercules Silver Corp., and was instrumental in its transition from a Nevada focused gold explorer to an Idaho silver exploration company, which culminated in a significant equity investment by Barrick Gold in 2023. Mr. Harari graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania with a BSE in systems engineering and a minor in engineering entrepreneurship and mathematics.

"I am honoured to join Sendero as a senior executive at such a pivotal time for the Company. Argentina represents an exciting opportunity for us with its rich mineral potential and supportive regulatory environment. I look forward to leveraging my experience to advance our exploration portfolio, foster strong community and stakeholder relationships, and create significant value for our shareholders," said Raymond D. Harari, President of Sendero.

In accordance with the terms of the Company's 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,500,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Mr. Harari and the Company's non-executive directors. The RSUs issuable to Mr. Harari are subject to vesting conditions, whereby 60% will vest on the first anniversary of the grant and the balance in semi-annual installments over following year, and the RSUs issuable to the Company's non-executive directors will fully vest on the first anniversary of the grant, subject in each case to the terms of the Plan.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Jimmy Lim as Director of the Company. The Board of Directors and management of Sendero thank Mr. Lim for his contributions to the Company.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and a cluster of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option agreement to earn 80% interest on eight granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the East of the Peñas Negras Project. The Company has an experienced management and exploration team who will use their expertise and operational knowledge to advance the multiple targets across the project.

