Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

EuroPacific Metals Announces Amended Earn-In Agreement for Barrancos Copper-Gold Project

18:04 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
EuroPacific Metals CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce an amendment to the company's earn-in and partnership agreement with BMP Holding and Indice Crucial Lda for the Barrancos copper-gold project. This project comprises the Aparis Copper mine and the Lirio gold project, along with advanced exploration applications for the Bigorne and Vilariça copper-gold projects in northern Portugal.

Rayani explained that the revised agreement allows for more funds to be directed towards ground operations. Under the new terms, EuroPacific Metals will pay BMP €15,000 in cash, issue 500,000 ordinary shares, and provide 500,000 warrants at 7.5 cents over five years to secure a 60% stake in Indice Crucial Lda (ICL). An additional cash transfer of €15,000 within the next three months will increase their participation to 80%. To acquire the remaining 20% and achieve 100% ownership of ICL, EuroPacific Metals must pay BMP €800,000 within five years of obtaining a mining license, with half paid in cash and the other half in EuroPacific shares.

This new, more favorable deal structure aims to ensure that a greater portion of funds are allocated to on-ground exploration and development, enhancing the potential success of these promising copper-gold projects.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/europacific-metals-announces-amended-earn-in-agreement-for-barrancos-copper-gold-project-875012860

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Europacific Metals Inc.

Europacific Metals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D4VH
CA29876J1084
www.europacificmetals.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap