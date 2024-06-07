CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce an amendment to the company's earn-in and partnership agreement with BMP Holding and Indice Crucial Lda for the Barrancos copper-gold project. This project comprises the Aparis Copper mine and the Lirio gold project, along with advanced exploration applications for the Bigorne and Vilariça copper-gold projects in northern Portugal.Rayani explained that the revised agreement allows for more funds to be directed towards ground operations. Under the new terms,will pay BMP €15,000 in cash, issue 500,000 ordinary shares, and provide 500,000 warrants at 7.5 cents over five years to secure a 60% stake in Indice Crucial Lda (ICL). An additional cash transfer of €15,000 within the next three months will increase their participation to 80%. To acquire the remaining 20% and achieve 100% ownership of ICL,must pay BMP €800,000 within five years of obtaining a mining license, with half paid in cash and the other half in EuroPacific shares.This new, more favorable deal structure aims to ensure that a greater portion of funds are allocated to on-ground exploration and development, enhancing the potential success of these promising copper-gold projects.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/europacific-metals-announces-amended-earn-in-agreement-for-barrancos-copper-gold-project-875012860