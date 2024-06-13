U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Further Approval for the CK Gold Project in Wyoming

Achieves Water Discharge Permit associated with recently granted Mine Operating Permit

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold King Corp., has been issued its Wyoming Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit, dated May 31, 2024 (the "Water Discharge Permit"), from the Director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality ("WDEQ") satisfying one of the conditions associated with the recently granted Surface Gold Mine Permit (the "Mine Operating Permit") for the CK Gold Project.

In commenting on the approval, George Bee, President, CEO and Director of U.S. Gold said, "Issuance of the Water Discharge Permit satisfies one of the three conditions associated with the Mine Operating Permit, further cementing that major milestone, as U.S. Gold moves along the pathway toward development. Work to complete the remaining conditions, the acceptance of the already submitted reclamation bond and the Air Quality Permit are anticipated shortly. The Air Quality Permit is currently under review with the WDEQ Air Quality Division, and we remain on track to receive unconditional approval to move forward with the Mine Operating Plan in hand, around mid-year, as per prior guidance."

Luke Norman, Executive Chairman of U.S. Gold, added, "The CK Gold Project continues to advance with the major permitting almost complete. Over the past year, the project has received its Industrial Siting, Mine Operating and Water Discharge Permits, demonstrating a pathway to near-term operations. We would like to recognize our management team, consultants, and the State of Wyoming regulatory authorities for their hard work and dedication in advancing the CK Gold Project. The CK Gold Project sits on State and private ground in Wyoming, which is an extraordinary jurisdiction for resource development, with a clear regulatory framework, and authorities that are knowledgeable, experienced, and motivated to safely and responsibly manage the State's mineral wealth."

Background

U.S. Gold Corp. pivoted from a purely exploration focus on its highly prospective assets in Nevada and Idaho to development of the CK Gold Project in 2020, representing a significant and achievable value creation opportunity for the Company.

In August 2020, U.S. Gold's management team started along the development path for the CK Gold Project, previously known as Copper King, which had lain dormant for several years. While Copper King has been known about and explored on multiple occasions, following limited underground mining around 100 years ago, the last study on the project was a Preliminary Economic Assessment authored by Mine Development Associates Inc. in 2012.

The Water Discharge Permit application was submitted to WDEQ on December 12, 2023. The 30-day public notice and comment period began in February 2024 and concluded on March 18, 2024. WDEQ approved the Water Discharge Permit on May 31, 2024.

With approval of the Mine Operating Permit and Water Discharge Permit, work on a prefeasibility study update and completion of the feasibility study has been restarted. The feasibility study work, awarded to Samuel Engineering Inc. ("Samuel") in April 2022, was suspended in March 2023. The decision to suspend Samuel's work on a feasibility study was made for three reasons: first, the Company did not want a "stale dated" study in relation to the permit approval timeframe; second, there was still price and supply disruption following the COVID-19 pandemic; and third, there was a need to recognize some of the changes and additions that came about as a consequence of WDEQ's review of the project. Engineering work is well advanced with the process plant design largely complete, and updated bids for major equipment now being solicited. We are on track to update the prefeasibility study by the third quarter of 2024 and finalize the feasibility study sometime thereafter. We are also working to understand and include project upside opportunities in the feasibility study.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project, located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the CK Gold Project, including, our expected timing and receipt of the Air Quality Permit, the expected timing and acceptance of the reclamation bond, the expected timing and receipt of unconditional approval to move forward with the Mine Operating Plan, the expected timing and completion of the update of the prefeasibility study, the expected timing and completion of the feasibility study, and the ultimate development of the CK Gold Project. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions, the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-announces-further-approval-for-the-ck-gold-project-in-wyoming-302171401.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.