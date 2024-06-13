Faraday Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2024 - Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2024 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today.

Other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting included the appointment of the Company's auditors, which was also approved.

At the Meeting, 85,569,181 shares were voted, representing 48.46% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Russell Ball 83,719,901 99.99% 11,955 0.01% Paul Harbidge 83,719,901 99.99% 11,955 0.01% Randy Engel 83,719,901 99.99% 11,955 0.01% Robert Doyle 83,719,901 99.99% 11,955 0.01% Audra Walsh 82,591,010 98.64% 1,140,846 1.36% Katherine Arnold 83,295,087 99.48% 436,769 0.52% Alan Wilson 83,295,087 99.48% 436,769 0.52% Arndt Brettschneider 83,719,901 99.99% 11,995 0.01%

The voting results for the additional resolution are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Appointment of Auditors 85,120,462 99.48% 448,719 0.52%

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Faraday Copper Corp.

E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com

Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com