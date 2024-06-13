Menü Artikel
Faraday Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

13.06.2024  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2024 - Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (TSX:FDY)(OTCQX:CPPKF) is pleased to announce that each of the eight nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2024 was elected as director of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually earlier today.

Other matters put forward to shareholders at the Meeting included the appointment of the Company's auditors, which was also approved.

At the Meeting, 85,569,181 shares were voted, representing 48.46% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Detailed results of the Meeting are set out below and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The voting results for number and election of Directors are set out below:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Russell Ball

83,719,901

99.99%

11,955

0.01%

Paul Harbidge

83,719,901

99.99%

11,955

0.01%

Randy Engel

83,719,901

99.99%

11,955

0.01%

Robert Doyle

83,719,901

99.99%

11,955

0.01%

Audra Walsh

82,591,010

98.64%

1,140,846

1.36%

Katherine Arnold

83,295,087

99.48%

436,769

0.52%

Alan Wilson

83,295,087

99.48%

436,769

0.52%

Arndt Brettschneider

83,719,901

99.99%

11,995

0.01%

The voting results for the additional resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld
Appointment of Auditors

85,120,462

99.48%

448,719

0.52%

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Faraday Copper Corp.
E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com
Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


