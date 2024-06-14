Menü Artikel
Canagold Resources Ltd. Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting

00:05 Uhr  |  Business Wire

CanaGold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM, OTC-QB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CANA) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2024 (the "Meeting"), all directors listed in the Information Circular dated May 9, 2024 were elected. The detailed results are as follows:

Nominee
Director

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Sofia Bianchi

93,941,380

99.46

511,258

0.54

Kadri Dagdelen

94,112,959

99.64

339,679

0.36

Michael Doyle

93,913,780

99.43

538,858

0.57

Carmen Letton

94,112,959

99.64

339,679

0.36

Andrew Trow

94,114,959

99.64

337,679

0.36

At the Meeting, the Shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • A non-binding advisory ordinary resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated May 9, 2024.

A detailed report on the voting results is filed on the Company's SEDAR+ corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canagold

CanaGold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility and permitting. Canagold is also seeking to grow its assets base through future acquisitions of additional advanced projects. Canagold has access to a team of technical experts that can help unlock significant value for all Canagold shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact

For further information please contact:

Knox Henderson, VP Corporate Development
Tel: (604) 416-0337; Cell: (604) 551-2360
Email: knox@canagoldresources.com
Website: www.canagoldresources.com


