Apex Announces Leadership Appointments

Vancouver - June 14, 2024 - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" or the "Company") (TSXV: APX) today announced the following leadership appointments:

Ronald (Ron) Lang, a Director of the Company, has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lang is a veteran mining executive and brings with him over 35 years of leadership experience, including as president and CEO and director of a lithium exploration company in 2017. Mr. Lang has held roles as a director and/or executive officer of several junior exploration companies with operations in Canada, Mexico and Africa.

Brett Kagetsu has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Kagetsu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Kagetsu is a senior corporate finance and securities lawyer with the majority of his clients being Canadian reporting issuers in the mining sector. He also completed the Canadian Securities Course in 2000 and has served as an instructor for the TSXV's Rules and Tools corporate governance workshop for over 15 years. He is a director of TSXV-listed Abasca Resources Inc.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Jay Roberge as President and Director of the Company. The Company's Board wishes to thank Mr. Roberge for his services and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex has an option to acquire the Lithium Creek Property located in Churchill County, Nevada, USA and is currently conducting lithium brine exploration on the property with a view to identifying and defining drill targets with high potential to penetrate lithium brine bearing aquifers.

