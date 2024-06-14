Changes to Advisory Board

Vancouver - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Paul McGuigan, P.Geo, to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. McGuigan is a Professional Geoscientist registered with the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, with 49 years of international experience in mineral exploration, deposit evaluation, mine operations, and corporate governance. As a geochemical researcher, he developed mineral separation techniques commonly employed in exploration and heavy mineral sands mapping. First employed by Pechiney Ugine Kuhlmann, and Esso Minerals Canada, he operated in Canada and the USA. For the last 36 years, Mr. McGuigan has managed the Cambria group of consulting companies worldwide. His geological expertise includes iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG), volcanogenic massive sulphide, porphyry Cu-Mo-Au, epithermal and orogenic gold, and diamond deposits. He was a founder of Diamond Quest Laboratories. He has held directorship positions in several publicly listed mining companies. He led extensive underground rehabilitation and exploration programs at the Silbak Premier Au-Ag and Dolly Varden Ag mines. In civic service, he has served as a member of the Consulting Practice and the Geoscience Committees of the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC, as a director of the BC Neurological Centre, and, lately, as past-president / director of the BC Centre for Ability Foundation.

The Company also wishes to thank Mr. Greg Hall for his contribution to the Advisory Board and announce his departure.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

