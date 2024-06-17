Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 17, 2024 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 14, 2024. A total of 26,626,228 common shares representing 57.763% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.
Appointment of Auditors Reliant CPA PC, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
Election of Directors The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.
DIRECTOR
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES WITHHELD
%
Peter Minuk
24,821,422
99.99%
263
0.01%
James Schweitzer
24,520,622
98.787%
301,063
1.23%
James Longshore
24,821,422
99.99%
263
1.05%
Denis Laviolette
24,520,622
98.787%
301,063
1.23%
Hans Morsches
24,520,622
98.787%
301,063
1.23%
Todd Gibson
24,821,422
99.99%
263
0.01%
Stock Option Plan
The Shareholders voted 97.747% in favor of the amendment to the company's stock option plan to extend the exercise price period following the death of the participant from 1 year to 3 years under the Company's stock option plan.
Contact Information For further information please contact:
James Longshore: President and CEO Telephone: 242-363-3864 E-mail: info@xtragold.com Website: www.xtragold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213260
