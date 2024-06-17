Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 17, 2024 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") - is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 14, 2024. A total of 26,626,228 common shares representing 57.763% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.

Appointment of Auditors

Reliant CPA PC, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company ("Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors is elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Peter Minuk 24,821,422 99.99% 263 0.01% James Schweitzer 24,520,622 98.787% 301,063 1.23% James Longshore 24,821,422 99.99% 263 1.05% Denis Laviolette 24,520,622 98.787% 301,063 1.23% Hans Morsches 24,520,622 98.787% 301,063 1.23% Todd Gibson 24,821,422 99.99% 263 0.01%

Stock Option Plan

The Shareholders voted 97.747% in favor of the amendment to the company's stock option plan to extend the exercise price period following the death of the participant from 1 year to 3 years under the Company's stock option plan.

