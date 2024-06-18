Golden Cariboo Intercepts 0.29 g/t Gold over 263.10m (863.2 ft), Including New Zone of 0.68 g/t Gold over 41.85m (137.3 ft) in QGQ24-08

Vancouver, June 18, 2024 - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:GCC) (OTC:GCCFF) (WKN:A042CQ) (FSE:3TZ) is pleased to announce additional encouraging results from hole QGQ24-08 (See June 11, 2024 News Release) at the North Hixon zone on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property (the "Property") near Hixon, British Columbia. Two distinct gold-bearing zones are evident within a broad gold anomalous zone as shown in the table below. The new results are shown in bold. The overall result includes both the zone previously released and the new results. All intercepts to date are included in a table on the Company's website at www.goldencariboo.com.

Significant QGQ22-08 Results

QGQ22-08 FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m)* Au (g/t) Au (g/t) capped^ INTERVAL (ft)* Overall 43.6 306.7 263.1 0.29 0.26 863.2 including 179 240.4 61.4 0.58 0.58 201.4 which includes 178.6 221.5 42.9 0.71 0.71 140.7 and including 264.85 306.7 41.85 0.68 0.51 137.3 which includes 279.0 303.6 24.6 0.99 0.70 80.7

* Intercepts have an estimated true width of 50% of the down hole interval.

^ Gold grades have been capped at 10 g/t ("grams per tonne").

New Results in Bold.

Gold mineralization is associated with quartz, ±carbonate, veins, pyrite and faults within what appears to be a moderately steep, southeast trending structural zone hosted by a sequence of fine clastic metasedimentary rocks, proximal to the contact with the intermediate to mafic metavolcanic rocks, at the North Hixon zone. The zone constitutes a blind discovery encountered at the bottom of QGQ24-01, while attempting to intersect the source of magnetite-pyrite bearing float which contained 9.8 g/t Au.

Company president and CEO, J. Frank Callaghan stated "This new 263.10m (863.2ft) blind discovery represents a new mineralized trend on the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property. This is truly a significant intercept in greenfield exploration."

Logging and sampling of QGQ24-08 are complete down to the hole's final depth of 712.01m, with assays pending below 324.96m.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development (NSE-ODV/TSXV-ODV). Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid 1860s.

For further information please contact:

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

"J. Frank Callaghan"

J. Frank Callaghan, President & CEO

Tel: 604-682-2928

www.goldencariboo.com

