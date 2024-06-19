Menü Artikel
York Harbour Metals Appoints CFO

14:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, June 19, 2024 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") a Canadian exploration company focused on high-grade mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Schwabe as Chief Financial Officer.

About Brandon Schwabe

Brandon Schwabe is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 14 years of corporate accounting and financial reporting experience. He has served as Chief Financial Officer for several junior public companies in the natural resource sector. Brandon holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting degree with distinction from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

The existing Board, including Chairman Michael Williams, CEO and President Blair Naughty, and Directors Bruce Durham, Roger Baer, Leo Power, and Rich Macey, remains committed to creating shareholder value.

The Company thanks Sean Choi for his service and dedication throughout the past decade and wishes him all the best.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"
CEO and President

Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com
Phone: 778-302-2257
Website: https://yorkharbourmetals.com
Address: 3012 Murray Street, Port Moody, BC Canada V3H 1X2

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We Seek Safe Harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213532


