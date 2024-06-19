York Harbour Metals Appoints CFO

Toronto, June 19, 2024 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCQB: YORKF) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") a Canadian exploration company focused on high-grade mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Schwabe as Chief Financial Officer.
About Brandon Schwabe
Brandon Schwabe is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 14 years of corporate accounting and financial reporting experience. He has served as Chief Financial Officer for several junior public companies in the natural resource sector. Brandon holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting degree with distinction from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.
The existing Board, including Chairman Michael Williams, CEO and President Blair Naughty, and Directors Bruce Durham, Roger Baer, Leo Power, and Rich Macey, remains committed to creating shareholder value.
The Company thanks Sean Choi for his service and dedication throughout the past decade and wishes him all the best.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Blair Naughty" CEO and President
