Nevada Lithium Announces Private Placement Led by Marcel Boekhoorn to Advance Bonnie Claire Project

Nevada Lithium CEO Stephen Rentschler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company's intention to complete a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising approximately $6 million in gross proceeds. This fundraising effort will be spearheaded by strategic investor Marcel Boekhoorn.Rentschler elaborated that the additional capital is essential for enhancing shareholder value by capitalizing on newly identified high-grade lithium and boron mineralization. The Bonnie Claire Project, which has garnered attention for its substantial lithium resources, continues to solidify its reputation as one of the largest lithium deposits in North America. Situated in the premier mining jurisdiction of Nevada, Bonnie Claire is strategically positioned to benefit from the region's favorable mining conditions and infrastructure.The net proceeds from the private placement will be instrumental in advancing the Bonnie Claire Project. Specifically, the funds will be allocated towards updating the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and conducting a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). These critical evaluations will provide a comprehensive understanding of the project's economic viability and technical feasibility, laying the groundwork for future development and potential production.Rentschler emphasized that the Bonnie Claire Project represents a significant opportunity for Nevada Lithium, not only because of its size but also due to the high-grade nature of the lithium and boron mineralization identified. The project's ongoing development aims to meet the growing demand for lithium, driven by the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market and the global push for cleaner energy solutions.The updated PEA and PFS will incorporate the latest drilling and exploration data, ensuring that the project's economic models are robust and reflect current market conditions. These studies are expected to highlight the project's potential to generate substantial returns and establish Nevada Lithium as a key player in the North American lithium market.