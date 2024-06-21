Menü Artikel
Fathom Nickel Secures Permits for Expanded Exploration at Gochager Lake Project

Fathom Nickel CEO Ian Fraser joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce that the company has secured all necessary permits to advance its exploration activities at the Gochager Lake project. This project, which hosts an historic NI43-101 non-compliant open-pit resource consisting of 4.3 million tons at 0.295% nickel and 0.081% copper, will now see significant development.

The newly acquired permits enable Fathom Nickel to drill up to 60 drill holes and construct an all-season, 25-person camp. Additionally, the company has received permission to use temporary "fly camps" during the summer-fall field season. These camps will support site-specific airborne geophysical anomaly follow-ups, mapping and prospecting, soil geochemistry, and site-specific geophysical surveys. The exploration permit is valid for two years, expiring in 2026.

Fraser also shared that the company mobilized field crews last week to begin a soil geochemical survey. The objective is to define a soil geochemical signature associated with the Gochager Lake deposit and use this signature to locate additional similar deposits. Detailed mapping, prospecting, and soil geochemical sampling will focus on areas of conductivity identified through surface time-domain electromagnetic surveys conducted last season. Moreover, the company plans to conduct a detailed drone-MAG survey over the historic Gochager Lake deposit area, covering approximately 385 line-kilometers.

These advancements mark a pivotal step in Fathom Nickel's exploration strategy, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its resource base and uncovering new mineral deposits at Gochager Lake.

Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom Nickel Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CQYW
CA31200N2014
www.fathomnickel.com
