Ellis Martin Report: Tru Precious Metals Corp.: Joel Freudman-District Scale High-Grade Gold and Copper in Newfoundland

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and MoneyTalk Radio we speak with Joel Freudman, CEO of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) (OTCMKTS:TRUIF). Tru's Golden Rose Project in Newfoundland's Central gold belt shows promise for high-grade gold, copper and silver. The Golden Rose Project sits between the Valentine Gold Project which was recently acquired by Calibre Mining and Matador's Cape Ray Project, another gold-bearing property. Golden Rose is a district scale project spanning approximately 175 sq miles hosting over 17 sq miles of prospective strike-length for gold and copper mineralization. Mr Freudman makes the case for the considering adding the company to an investment portfolio ahead of a potential boom in gold and copper equities.





TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) (OTCMKTS:TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 37%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Joel Freudman, Founder and CEO True Precious Metals Corp Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878) Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com