Giant Mining Corp. Engages Boart Longyear for Drilling Services for RC Drilling at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Boart Longyear Limited ("Boart Longyear") of Elko, NV for reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill"), a copper, silver, and gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Boart Longyear will undertake the drilling program, which plans to drill up to 12,800 feet (3,901 meters) across 16 holes. The contract does not specify a maximum or minimum drilling requirement, allowing for flexibility in the execution of the project. Drilling operations are set to commence around mid-August 2024.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented on the new drilling contract, stating, "Engaging Boart Longyear, a leader in the drilling industry, for our Majuba Hill project represents a significant step forward for Giant Mining. We are excited about the potential insights and results this drilling program will bring, starting this August. Their expertise and reputation for delivering high-quality services align perfectly with our goals for Majuba Hill."

Drilling will focus on the drill targets which is designed to infill and expand the mineral potential at Majuba Hill. This drill program is laid out to expand known mineral zones and identify new areas of mineralization. By concentrating on these specific targets, the drilling program will provide the additional drill holes needed to expand and verify the continuity of the copper mineralization.

This drilling is essential for refining the geological model of Majuba Hill, significantly enhancing Giant Mining's resource evaluation efforts. The data collected from this program will enable the company to update its resource estimates with greater precision, ultimately contributing to the advancement and economic assessment of the project. By exploring and defining the mineral potential, the Company aims to optimize the development strategies for Majuba Hill, aligning with our commitment to creating shareholder value through meticulous exploration and resource management.

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world's leading innovative provider of drilling services, manufacturer of productivity-driven drilling equipment and performance tooling, and developer of orebody-data technology, revolutionizing the future of mineral development. With a rich heritage of more than 133 years in operation, the Company continues to build value for customers worldwide.

Boart Longyear also has a substantial presence in aftermarket parts and service, energy, mine dewatering, oil sands exploration, production drilling, and down-hole exploration. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Company operates in 26 countries with close to 6,000 employees at the end of 2023.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Giant Mining grade domain with recent and historic drill holes. Planned drill holes are in green.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

