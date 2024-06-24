AuMEGA Metals Announces Secondary Canadian Listing

Key Highlights

New Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSXV") listing will complement existing primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Trading on the TSXV expected to commence effective 26 June 2024 under the trading symbol "AUM"

There is no new issuance of shares in connection with the TSXV listing

AuMEGA shares will be fully fungible, allowing shareholders to move shares between exchanges.

Leveraging inherent experience in dual listings.

EDMONTON, June 24, 2024 - AuMega Metals Ltd. (formerly Matador Mining Ltd) (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received formal approval from the TSXV to list on the TSXV (the "Listing"). Effective 26 June 2024, the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol "AUM". The Company will retain its primary listing on the ASX under the trading symbol "AAM".

AuMEGA Metal's Managing Director and CEO, Sam Pazuki commented:

"Expanding access to new capital markets has been one of our stated strategies for the past two years. As such, we are very pleased to be listing AuMEGA on one of the premier stock exchanges for the mining industry to complement our existing listing on the ASX. We have a diverse shareholder register that includes global institutional, corporate and retail investors that have supported our strategy to create long-term, sustained value for shareholders by unlocking the potential of our portfolio through world-class exploration on our district-scale land package in Newfoundland.

"Given the location of our portfolio, a Listing in Canada gives North American and European investors a more convenient ability to invest in the Company and trade shares during market times conducive to them. As a junior exploration company and given my own experience in growing a previously dual-listed company, having access to capital in two premier mining stock exchanges and being able to properly service both markets give us a unique, competitive advantage over our peer group."

There will be no equity offering associated with the Listing. AuMEGA shares are fully fungible across both the ASX and TSXV allowing flexibility for shareholders to hold and trade shares in either market. The total number of issued and outstanding shares following completion of the Listing will be 524,712,468.

For further information on the Listing and associated listing documents, please refer to the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About the Company

AuMega Metals Ltd. (ASX: AAM | TSXV: AUM | OTCQB:AUMMF) is an exploration company focused on making gold discoveries in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company is one of only a few gold companies with a defined gold Mineral Resource, currently 6.2 million tonnes of ore grading an average of 2.25 g/t for a total of 450,000 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 3.4 million tonnes of ore grading an average of 1.44 g/t for a total of 160,000 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources. AuMEGA is well positioned with an extensive land package comprising 110-kilometres of continuous strike along the under-explored, multi-million-ounce Cape Ray Shear, a prolific gold structure in Newfoundland that currently hosts several major mineral deposits. Additionally, the Company holds 27-kilometres of continuous strike at the Hermitage prospect which is located on the highly prospective Hermitage Flexure. The Company also has an Option Agreement over the Blue Cove Copper Project in southeastern Newfoundland, which is highly prospective for copper and other base metals.

AuMEGA acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

