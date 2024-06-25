Lavras Gold Corp. Intersects 1.4 g/t Gold Over 236 Metres from Surface at Butiá Gold Deposit, LDS Project, Southern Brazil & Provides an Exploration Update

Drilling intersection includes 1.6 g/t gold over 199 meters, including 2.4 g/t gold over 20 metres

Toronto, June 25, 2024 - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results from seven new drillholes testing the Butiá Gold Deposit, located at the western edge of the LDS Project in southern Brazil. Gold mineralization was intersected in all seven holes reported in this news release at the Butiá Gold Deposit ("Butiá" or "Butiá Gold Deposit)", which hosts a NI43-101 compliant measured, indicated and inferred gold resource of approximately 0.5 million ounces. Three of these seven new holes returned more than 200 metres of continuous gold mineralization characterized by higher-grade subintervals.

The purpose of these drillholes was two-fold: several holes were infill holes designed to increase the confidence in the Butiá resource (converting the Inferred Resource into the Measured & Indicated categories) and other holes were drilled to potentially increase the gold endowment as explained below. These new results continue to move Lavras Gold toward its short-term corporate goal of defining an economically feasible gold resource on the LDS Project, focused on the Butiá Gold Deposit and the adjacent Fazenda do Posto gold target.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling

Hole 23BT019 returned:

236.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from surface and including: 199.0 metres grading 1.6 g/t gold from 37.0 metres, and including: 74.0 metres grading 2.5 g/t gold from 75.0 metres, and including: 0.7 metres grading 44.4 g/t gold from 83.3 metres (visible gold), 1.0 metres grading 48.3 g/t gold from 94.0 metres (visible gold), and 20.00 metres grading 2.4 g/t gold from 195.00 metres.



Hole 24BT023 intersected:

228.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from surface and including: 100.0 metres grading 1.6 g/t gold from 35.0 metres, and including: 60.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 72.0 metres, and including: 5.0 metres grading 3.3 g/t gold from 72.0 metres



"We are very excited by the results that we are seeing at Butiá, with these new drilling results continuing to demonstrate the excellent near-surface gold grade and continuity of the Butiá Gold Deposit," commented Lavras CEO Michael Durose. "Long continuous intervals of gold mineralization over more than 200 metres depth and beginning at surface confirm the bulk-tonnage nature of Butiá. The presence of visible gold in cross-cutting stockwork-style quartz veinlets in 24BT019 highlights multiple gold mineralizing events, locally enhancing gold grade. This style of mineralization has been seen property wide in other targets that we have drilled including Zeca Souza, Galvao, and Matilde. Laterally, a higher-grade core of mineralization has been defined over at least 100 metres of strike length within the Butiá Gold Deposit, starting at surface. This has potentially positive implication for a future open pit mine."

Click here for commentary from CEO Michael Durose on today's drilling results.

An update of drilling results for Fazenda do Posto target is expected as soon as final assay results are received and the geological interpretation is completed. Drilling is on-going in this area after a short delay related to recent unusually heavy rain in the area.

[* Footnote: Butiá hosts an NI 43-101 compliant near-surface gold resource of about 500,000 ounces, as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for Butiá Gold Prospect dated and effective January 25, 2022. The report was prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. for Lavras Gold Corp. and is available on the Company's website and www.sedar.com under Lavras Gold's issuer profile.]

Discussion of Drill Results - Butiá Deposit

Figure 1 indicates the location of the mineral showings on the LDS Project. Butiá is the most advanced gold deposit on the LDS Property consisting of approximately 0.5 million ounces of gold, located 150 metres east of the recent Fazenda do Posto gold discovery. The purpose of the current drilling program at Butiá is to increase the geological confidence of the existing gold resource by converting a significant portion of inferred geological resources into the measured and indicated categories and to increase the gold endowment of the existing gold resource. Recent drilling results from Butiá were disclosed in the Lavras Gold News Release dated February 06, 2024.

Details of the locations of the new drillholes relative to existing resource categories can be found in the plan view in Figure 2. A long section looking northeast is shown in Figure 3. Table 1 summarizes assay results including newly disclosed results in this press release, and results disclosed earlier this year. Table 2 tabulates drillhole information including collar coordinates and drillhole depths. Note that the collar coordinates for Butiá have been updated to reflect a recently completed detailed land survey of all drill collars versus the GPS coordinates previously disclosed.

Drillhole 23BT019 was collared about 100 metres northwest of drillhole 23BT016 and 23BT018 in the north-central portion of the Butiá Gold Deposit (see Figure 2). The hole was designed to test the lateral continuity of higher-grade mineralization encountered in hole 23BT016 that included 109.0 metres grading 1.40 g/t gold from surface. 23BT019 was drilled vertically (see Figure 3) for the purpose of characterizing the vertical continuity of mineralization and defining the mineral deposit at depth. A long interval of continuous bulk-tonnage disseminated gold mineralization was encountered from surface to a depth of 236.0 metres within mineralized episyenite with minor subintervals of perthitic granite as detailed below.

Intersected 236.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from surface (0.0 metres) and including: 199.00 metres grading 1.6 g/t gold from 34.0 metres 29.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold from 25.0 metres, and 75.0 metres grading 2.5 g/t gold from 74.0 metres 0.7 metres grading 44.4 g/t gold from 83.3 metres (visible gold in quartz stockwork veinlet), and 1.0 metre grading 48.3 g/t gold from 94.0 metres (visible gold in quartz stockwork veinlet); and 20.0 metres grading 2.4 g/t gold from 195.0 metres



Drillhole 23BT019 confirms continuous gold mineralization to a depth of 239.0 metres and lateral continuity of a higher-grade core of gold mineralization starting at surface over an extent of about 100 metres. There are many higher-grade subintervals encountered in 23BT019, including areas with higher concentrations of sulphides within episyenite and/or perthitic granite, and two zones of narrow cross-cutting quartz veinlets hosting visible gold (see Figures 4, 5 and 6). These cross-cutting veinlets with visible gold are very high-grade (greater than 40 g/t gold) and highlight a later-stage gold mineralizing event that was superimposed on the original disseminated gold event associated with episyenite and perthitic granite host rock. The cross-cutting visible gold veinlets appear similar to those seen at the Zeca Souza and Galvão gold discoveries located about 1.5 kilometres north of Butiá (see News Releases dated September 7, 2022 for Zeca Souza and May 9, 2023 for Galvão) where visible gold in cross-cutting stockwork veins was encountered. Late-stage visible gold associated with glassy quartz has also been encountered at the Matilde gold discovery in the southern portion of the LDS Project (see Figure 1). Note that if the two high-grade gold intervals in 23BT019 are cut back to 10 g/t gold (from 44.4 g/t gold and 48.3 g/t gold respectively), then the composite interval becomes 239.0 m grading 1.1 g/t gold from surface. Nevertheless, it is possible that future "sweet spots" will be found at Butiá with future drilling related to the quartz-stockwork style of gold mineralization.

Drillhole 24BT023 was collared about 50 metres northwest of drillhole 23BT016 and 23BT018 in the central-west portion of the Butiá gold deposit and drilled vertically (see Figure 2 & Figure 3). The purpose of this hole was to better understand the nature, grade and continuity of gold mineralization in this portion of the deposit. Continuous gold mineralization was encountered over long intervals in episyenite and mineralized perthitic granite. Higher-grade subintervals have been observed within zones of episyenite hosting pyrite +/-arsenian pyrite. A summary of assay composites is as follows:

228.0 metres grading 1.0 g/t gold from surface including: 100.0 metres grading 1.6 g/t gold from 35.0 metres; including 60.0 metres grading 2.3 g/t gold from 72.0 metres; and including 5.0 metres grading 3.3 g/t gold from 72.0 metres



Hole 24BT023 provides a clear indication of long continuous gold mineralization vertically to depths of more than 200 metres, and laterally in a northwest-southeast direction as it is located midway between 23BT019 and 23BT016.

Drillhole 23BT018 was positioned in the southwest-central portion of the Butiá gold deposit, slightly south of the currently interpreted measured portion of the gold resource and drilled vertically (see Figures 2 and 3). The purpose of this hole was to better grasp the nature of the geology and mineralization vertically in this portion of the deposit. A continuous bulk-tonnage and disseminated style of mineralization consisting mainly of disseminated pyrite +/- arsenian pyrite within episyenite +/- perthitic granite occurred from surface to a depth of 221.0 metres having an average grade of 0.8 g/t gold. This included several higher-grade subintervals as detailed below:

130.0 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold from surface and including: 10.0 metres grading 1.6 g/t gold from 32.0 metres 10.0 metres grading 1.4 g/t gold from 47.0 metres 8.0 metres grading 3.5 g/t gold from 117.0 metres



Gold mineralization occurs within mineralized episyenite and perthitic granite. Higher grade subintervals are associated with elevated concentrations of sulphide minerals.

Drillhole 24BT020 was collared along the southeastern edge of the Butiá mineralized footprint and drilled on an azimuth of 200 degrees and inclined 60 degrees (see Figures 2 and 3). The purpose of this hole was to test the southeastern extension of the deposit. Only one minor interval of gold mineralization consisting of 1.0 metre grading 1.2 g/t gold was encountered within perthitic granite.

Drillhole 24BT021 was positioned along the southeastern edge of the Butiá Gold Deposit and drilled along an azimuth of 020 degrees at an inclined angle of 60 degrees (see Figures 2 3). The hole encountered 77.0 metres of continuous gold mineralization grading 0.4 g/t gold from 22.0 metres, including several moderately higher-grade subintervals including 40.0 metres grading 0.6 g/t gold from 59.0 metres, and 24.0 metres grading 0.7 g/t gold from 72.00 metres.

Drillhole 24BT022 was designed to test the southeast extension of Butiá and encountered several narrow low-grade intervals of gold mineralization within predominantly fresh rock (perthitic granite).

Drillhole 23BT017 was collared along the northwestern edge of Butiá and was positioned to test the extension of the Butiá Gold Deposit to the northwest (see Figure 2 and Figure 3). The hole encountered 53.0 metres grading 0.5g/t gold in mineralized episyenite from 80.0 metres. This included two higher grade subintervals including 5.0 meters grading 1.5 g/t gold from 119.0 metres, and 2.0 metres grading 2.5 g/t gold from 130.0 metres.

Drillhole 23BT017 was successful in extending the mineralized footprint at Butiá about 65.0 metres northwest of previous drilling.

Correction to Press Release dated May 30, 2024

The Company clarifies that it granted 97,242 Restricted Share Units to officers of the Company instead of 101,419 as disclosed in its press release dated May 30, 2024.

Table 1. Summary of Drillhole Composites from the Butiá Gold Deposit

Drillhole

From To Interval Gold grade Comment



(metres) (metres) (metres) (grams/tonne)

23BT005

0.00 37.00 37.00 0.74 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 4.00 23.00 19.00 1.17 Saprolite



97.00 99.00 2.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite



101.00 103.00 2.00 0.27 Perthitic Granite













23BT009

54.00 58.00 4.00 0.61 Episyenite



73.00 89.00 16.00 0.63 Episyenite

including 74.00 81.00 7.00 1.14 Episyenite



121.00 186.00 65.00 0.51 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite

including 141.00 159.16 18.16 0.99 Episyenite

including 127.00 131.00 4.00 0.80 Episyenite

including 141.00 149.00 8.00 1.49 Episyenite

including 142.00 145.00 3.00 2.10 Episyenite

including 168.00 172.00 4.00 1.29 Perthitic Granite

including 177.00 178.00 1.00 0.76 Perthitic Granite/Episyenite

including 182.00 186.00 4.00 0.65 Episyenite/Perthitic Granite



208.00 220.00 12.00 0.89 Perthitic Granite

including 208.00 210.00 2.00 1.22 Perthitic Granite

including 214.00 219.00 5.00 1.50 Perthitic Granite



239.00 242.00 3.00 0.45 Perthitic Granite

including 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.81 Perthitic Granite













23BT010

0.00 46.00 46.00 0.48 Episyenite

Including 0.00 9.00 9.00 1.15 Episyenite

Including 17.00 19.00 2.00 1.18 Episyenite



40.00 42.00 2.00 0.58 Perthitic Granite



45.00 46.00 1.00 0.81 Perthitic Granite



61.00 63.00 2.00 0.44 Perthitic Granite



68.00 73.00 5.00 0.30 Perthitic Granite



96.00 100.00 4.00 0.46 Perthitic Granite

including 96.00 97.00 1.00 1.23 Perthitic Granite



110.00 111.00 1.00 0.51 Episyenite 23BT011

12.00 22.00 10.00 0.76 Perthitic Granite

including 13.00 15.00 2.00 2.64 Perthitic Granite













23BT012

67.00 74.00 7.00 0.51 Episyenite



136.00 246.00 110.00 0.71 Episyenite

Including 142.00 147.00 5.00 1.27 Episyenite

Including 142.00 144.00 2.00 2.68 Episyenite

Including 154.00 174.00 20.00 1.59 Episyenite

Including 154.00 157.00 3.00 4.20 Episyenite

Including 163.00 166.00 3.00 6.06 Episyenite

Including 179.00 182.00 3.00 2.77 Episyenite

Including 191.00 193.00 2.00 4.08 Episyenite

Including 205.00 206.00 1.00 0.90 Episyenite

Including 218.00 220.69 2.69 1.12 Episyenite

Including 227.00 229.00 2.00 0.83 Episyenite

Including 231.50 233.51 2.01 0.80 Episyenite

Including 240.18 242.02 1.84 1.27 Episyenite

Including 243.30 244.00 0.70 1.11 Episyenite



253.53 255.37 1.84 1.59 Perthitic Granite



313.00 332.00 19.00 0.60 Perthitic Granite

Including 325.00 327.00 2.00 1.73 Perthitic Granite

Including 329.00 331.00 2.00 1.43 Perthitic Granite













23BT013

4.00 5.00 1.00 0.44 Perthitic Granite



15.00 19.00 4.00 0.30 Perthitic Granite



53.00 55.00 2.00 0.35 Perthitic Granite



56.00 57.00 1.00 0.26 Perthitic Granite



61.00 62.00 1.00 0.44 Perthitic Granite



71.00 72.00 1.00 0.60 Perthitic Granite



107.00 109.00 2.00 0.34 Perthitic Granite



119.00 192.00 73.00 0.74 Episyenite

including 136.00 171.00 35.00 1.18 Episyenite

including 136.00 139.00 3.00 1.00 Episyenite

including 146.00 158.00 12.00 1.54 Episyenite

including 146.00 149.00 3.00 2.21 Episyenite



200.00 201.00 1.00 0.91 Episyenite



202.00 203.00 1.00 0.32 Episyenite



207.00 210.00 3.00 0.59 Episyenite



215.00 217.00 2.00 0.34 Episyenite



218.00 221.00 3.00 1.88 Perthitic Granite



225.00 228.00 3.00 0.46 Perthitic Granite



231.00 233.00 2.00 0.40 Perthitic Granite



236.00 237.00 1.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite



245.00 246.00 1.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite



248.00 249.00 1.00 0.34 Perthitic Granite



257.00 258.00 1.00 0.35 Perthitic Granite













23BT014

43.00 47.00 4.00 0.45 Perthitic Granite



84.00 85.00 1.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite



182.62 185.00 2.38 0.72 Perthitic Granite



215.00 216.00 1.00 0.36 Perthitic Granite



250.00 260.00 10.00 1.45 Episyenite, visible gold, galena













23BT015

161.33 162.45 1.12 0.27 Perthitic Granite



182.00 184.00 2.00 0.29 Perthitic Granite



242.00 243.00 1.00 0.24 Perthitic Granite



269.00 274.00 5.00 0.62 Perthitic Granite

including 272.00 273.00 1.00 1.73 Perthitic Granite













23BT016

0.00 160.00 160.00 1.04 Episyenite

including 0.00 109.00 109.00 1.36 Episyenite

including 25.00 54.00 29.00 2.90 Episyenite

including 29.00 34.00 5.00 4.65 Episyenite

including 30.00 48.00 18.00 3.22 Episyenite



183.00 187.00 4.00 0.34





208.00 224.00 16.00 1.03 Episyenite

including 208.00 214.00 6.00 2.06 Episyenite



256.00 257.00 1.00 0.25 Episyenite



263.00 264.00 1.00 0.29 Episyenite



266.00 267.00 1.00 0.28 Episyenite



270.00 287.00 17.00 0.43 Episyenite



292.00 293.00 1.00 0.28 Episyenite



316.00 323.00 7.00 0.35 Episyenite













23BT017

80.00 133.00 53.00 0.54 Episyenite

including 107.00 115.00 8.00 0.99 Episyenite

including 119.00 124.00 5.00 1.48 Episyenite

including 130.00 132.00 2.00 2.53 Episyenite













23BT018

0.00 221.00 221.00 0.81 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 0.00 130.00 130.00 1.15 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 32.00 42.00 10.00 1.60 Episyenite

including 47.00 57.00 10.00 1.42 Episyenite

including 117.00 125.00 8.00 3.53 Perthitic Granite + Episyenite













23BT019

0.00 236.00 236.00 1.35 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 1.00 2.00 1.00 1.57 Saprolite

including 37.00 236.00 199.00 1.56 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 75.00 149.00 74.00 2.45 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 83.31 84.00 0.69 44.40 Visible gold in QV

including 94.00 95.00 1.00 48.30 Visible gold in QV

including 161.00 176.00 15.00 2.09 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 185.00 187.86 2.86 3.66 Episyenite

including 195.00 215.00 20.00 2.35 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite













24BT020

71.00 72.00 1.00 1.18 Perthitic Granite













24BT021

0.00 3.00 3.00 0.63 Saprolite



22.00 99.00 77.00 0.37 Perthitic Grante +/- Episyenite

including 22.00 25.00 3.00 0.59 Perthitic Granite

including 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.25 Perthitic Granite

including 59.00 99.00 40.00 0.55 Perthitic Granite +/- Episyenite

including 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.54 Perthitic Granite

including 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.04 Metasomitite

including 72.00 96.00 24.00 0.69 Perthitic Granite



108.00 110.00 2.00 0.25 Perthitic Granite













24BT022

34.00 39.00 5.00 0.23 Perthitic Granite

including 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.69 Perthitic Granite

including 38.00 39.00 1.00 0.32 Perthitic Granite













24BT023

0.00 228.00 228.00 1.03 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 35.00 135.00 100.00 1.64 Episyenite

including 72.00 228.00 156.00 1.30 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

Including 72.00 213.00 141.00 1.37 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 72.00 170.00 98.00 1.71 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 72.00 132.00 60.00 2.31 Episyenite +/- Perthitic Granite

including 72.00 92.00 20.00 2.58 Episyenite

including 72.00 77.00 5.00 3.25 Episyenite

including 77.00 82.00 5.00 3.15 Episyenite

including 87.00 92.00 5.00 3.00 Episyenite

Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.

The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.





Table 2. Butiá Drillhole Coordinates

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (Degrees) Dip (degrees) Start Depth (metres) Final Depth (metres) 23BT005 217984 6586490 387 20 -60 0 230.19 23BT009 218119 6586240 407 20 -60 0 252.95 23BT010 217984 6586486 387 200 -60 0 159.79 23BT011 218022 6586572 382 20 -60 0 200.55 23BT012 218043 6586240 407 20 -60 0 358.13 23BT013 218095 6586397 400 0 -90 0 317.87 23BT014 217999 6586257 410 20 -60 0 331.33 23BT015 218125 6586212 404 20 -60 0 294.37 23BT016 218152 6586454 393 200 -60 0 357.66 23BT017 217973 6586670 383 200 -60 0 253.74 23BT018 218152 6586456 393 0 -90 0 256.36 23BT019 218102 6586534 385 0 -90 0 276.54 24BT020 218187 6586357 398 200 -60 0 76.35 24BT021 218171 6586366 397 20 -60 0 125.93 24BT022 218222 6586349 396 20 -60 0 78.72 24BT023 218126 6586494 389 0 -90 0 275.96

Figure 1. Regional Soil Geochemistry Anomalies versus Geology of the Lavras do Sul Intrusive Complex and Known Mineral Showings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/214245_ca38856e94637ba1_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Plan View of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drillholes Relative to Resource Categories

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/214245_ca38856e94637ba1_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Long-Section Looking Northeast of 2023 and 2024 Butiá Drillholes Relative to Resource Categories

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/214245_ca38856e94637ba1_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Episyenite from Drillhole 23BT019 showing Vugs (Open Spaces) in Matrix and 1-2% Disseminated Pyrite with Iron-rich Chlorite.

The Vugs Created Permeability and Porosity in the Original Granodiorite Followed by a Subsequent Gold Mineralization Event. This Sample from Drillhole 23BT019 Spans the Interval 36.0 m to 37.0 m and Grades 0.72 g/t Gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/214245_ca38856e94637ba1_005full.jpg

Figure 5. Milky White to Glassy Quartz Stockwork Style Veinlet with Dark Chlorite +/- Sericite, Disseminated Sulphides and Visible Gold Cross-Cutting Original Episyenite Host Rock at Butiá Gold Deposit.

The Visible Gold is Shown in the Blue Circle on the Far Right-Hand Side of the Diagram Associated with Glassy Quartz. This sample from Drillhole 23BT019 is from Interval 83.31 m to 84.00 m and grades 44.4 g/t gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/214245_ca38856e94637ba1_006full.jpg

Figure 6. Episyenite with Iron-Rich Dark Chlorite and Sulphide Minerals in Matrix Shown on Left-Side of Photo Transitioning to Perthitic Granite on Right-Hand Side of Photo Characterized by Milky Quartz and Lessor Amounts of Iron-Rich Dark Chlorite and Sulphides in Matrix.

The Transition is Postulated to be Related to a Change in the Chemistry of the Original Mineralizing Fluids that Switch from Alkaline to Acidic Respectively. This Sample is from Drillhole 23FP019 from 187.86 metres to 189.00 metres.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10429/214245_ca38856e94637ba1_007full.jpg

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 29 mineral rights covering 22,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits, which have consolidated NI 43-101 resources of approximately 1 million ounces.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Michael Durose, President & CEO for Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Additional Technical Notes:

Quality Assurance & Quality Control: For the Butiá Gold Deposit, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QAQC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

