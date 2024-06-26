Menü Artikel
Kodiak Copper's ESG efforts rewarded with 'AA' rating from Digbee

Kodiak Copper president and CEO Claudia Tornquist and Digbee Limited's founder and CEO Jamie Strauss discussed Kodiak's recent achievement of a AA rating from Digbee with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.

This upgrade, from an A rating, places Kodiak at the top of the leaderboard for exploration companies in the Digbee universe. Tornquist highlighted the strategic and communicative benefits of the Digbee assessment, emphasising its role in enhancing internal discipline, environmental, community, and governance work, and providing reassurance to investors and communities. She noted that this work mitigates risks early in the exploration stage, which is crucial for future mine development.

Tornquist outlined Kodiak's goals for the next 12 months, focusing on reducing carbon footprint through initiatives like using biodiesel and hybrid trucks. She emphasised that these small steps collectively improve environmental performance and increase the probability of successful mine development.

Strauss praised Kodiak's efforts and noted the importance of sustainability in the evolving landscape. He stressed the need for the mining sector to engage with younger generations entering the industry and to provide tools that enhance confidence and trust. Strauss mentioned that Digbee's third-party assessments play a critical role in supporting transparency and continuous improvement in the mining sector.

