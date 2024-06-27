Fathom Nickel Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Friesen Lake Property
17:36 Uhr | NewsDirect
Fathom Nickel CEO Ian Fraser joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the company's expansion of its portfolio through the acquisition of the Friesen Lake property. This property, encompassing three mineral dispositions, was acquired by staking directly through the Government of Saskatchewan's MARS portal.
Fraser explained that the new ground covers approximately 10,133 hectares immediately adjacent to the Toppings Lake Cu-Ni showing. The Friesen Lake showing and the Toppings Lake showing are situated approximately 40 km and 55 km southwest of the historic Rottenstone mine, respectively. The Rottenstone Mine, which was in production from 1965 to 1969, is known for producing some of the highest magmatic nickel sulphide grades in Canadian mining history.
At Friesen Lake, a northeast trending ultramafic dyke-like feature has been exposed over a strike length of 240 meters and a width of up to 60 meters. Historic drilling at the Friesen Lake showing revealed significant drillhole widths of ultramafic rock, up to 38.5 meters, with localized zones of mineralization yielding up to 565 ppm Ni, 540 ppm Cu, and 0.2 g/t Pd-Pt.
This acquisition enhances Fathom Nickel's strategic position and expands its exploration potential in a region known for high-grade nickel sulphide deposits.
