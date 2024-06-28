Element 29 Announces 2024 AGM Results

Vancouver, June 27, 2024 - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 27, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at five (5).

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS



Votes For Withheld Votes Director # % # % Patrick Elliott 22,639,808 99.60 90,000 0.40 Chet Idziszek 22,349,808 98.33 380,000 1.67 Brad Mercer 22,689,808 99.82 40,000 0.18 Richard Osmond 22,639,808 99.60 90,000 0.40 Mary-Carmen Vera 22,729,808 100.00 - -

Following the Meeting Brad Mercer was appointed independent Chair of the Board of Directors.

Richard Osmond, President and CEO stated "On behalf of the Company and the board, I would like to thank all the shareholders who voted at the Meeting and for their continued support. We welcome Brad Mercer, Chet Idziszek and Mary-Carmen Vera as Element 29's newest board members and look forward to working alongside this talented and dedicated team. In addition, we would like to thank Robert Willis for his invaluable contributions to the Company."

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

STOCK OPTION PLAN

Shareholders approved the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging copper exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of Peruvian projects towards development in one of the world's more established mining jurisdictions.

The Company's principal objective is to explore and develop its Elida Porphyry Copper Deposit in west-central Perú and its Flor de Cobre Porphyry Copper Project located in the Southern Perú Copper Belt, 26 km southeast from Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde copper mine1. Both projects are well located for potential mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, powerlines, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

More information is available at www.e29copper.com.

For more information:

Richard Osmond, CEO and Director

1-888-246-7881

info@e29copper.com

