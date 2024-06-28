Newmont Welcomes Industry Veteran Red Conger to Board of Directors

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Harry M. (Red) Conger to its Board of Directors, who will also serve on the Safety and Sustainability Committee. Red brings over 46 years of extensive mining and leadership experience to Newmont's Board of Directors, having recently retired from Teck Resources, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Red Conger to Newmont's Board of Directors. Throughout his distinguished career, he has gained a wealth of unparalleled experience in the mining sector and strategic insights. Red brings significant operational leadership to Newmont's Board," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO.

Prior to Teck, Red spent more than a decade at Freeport-McMoRan, ending his tenure at the company as President and Chief Operating Officer, Americas. He began his mining career at Kennecott Copper's Bingham Canyon mine, followed by more than two decades at Phelps Dodge Corp., where he oversaw mining and processing across multiple operations in North America and South America. Across his various roles, Red excelled at creating operational efficiencies and supporting stable production throughout challenging cycles.

In addition to his corporate roles, Red continues to be an active leader across the broader mining industry, at organizations such as the National Mining Association where he previously served as Chairman, and the New Mexico Mining Commission where he previously served as Commissioner. He has been recognized for his leadership and contributions to the mining industry, reflected in a variety of industry awards, including most recently being elected to the National Academy of Engineering.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

Contact

Media Contact

Jennifer Pakradooni

globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact

Neil Backhouse

Investor.relations@newmont.com