Kootenay Silver Expands Drilling Programme with Second Rig
22:15 Uhr | NewsDirect
Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce that coring is underway with a second drill at the Columba Project in Chihuahua state, Mexico. This effort focuses on extending the known limits of the "D-Vein," with the second drill testing the southeastern extensions of the "B-Vein" and "B2-Vein."
McDonald explained that the second drill will work southeastward along the B-Vein trend towards a priority target zone where surface mapping indicates intersections between the "D-Vein" and the "B-Vein" trends. The B-Vein trend lies along the southeastern extension of the "F-Vein" and contains well-mineralized veins, as evidenced by previous intercepts.
The current drilling program aims to find the strike extent of D-Vein mineralization, preparing for infill drilling and a fully funded follow-up program of 20,000 meters. This extensive drilling effort aims to delineate a maiden resource expected by late 2024. Initially, the second drill will support this goal before moving on to test extensions of other known vein intercepts and conduct initial tests on promising yet undrilled targets.
These initiatives mark significant progress in the exploration and potential development of the Columba Project, highlighting Kootenay Silver's commitment to expanding its resource base and advancing its projects in Mexico.
Contact Details
Proactive United States
+1 347-449-0879
action@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kootenay-silver-expands-drilling-programme-with-second-rig-981465831
McDonald explained that the second drill will work southeastward along the B-Vein trend towards a priority target zone where surface mapping indicates intersections between the "D-Vein" and the "B-Vein" trends. The B-Vein trend lies along the southeastern extension of the "F-Vein" and contains well-mineralized veins, as evidenced by previous intercepts.
The current drilling program aims to find the strike extent of D-Vein mineralization, preparing for infill drilling and a fully funded follow-up program of 20,000 meters. This extensive drilling effort aims to delineate a maiden resource expected by late 2024. Initially, the second drill will support this goal before moving on to test extensions of other known vein intercepts and conduct initial tests on promising yet undrilled targets.
These initiatives mark significant progress in the exploration and potential development of the Columba Project, highlighting Kootenay Silver's commitment to expanding its resource base and advancing its projects in Mexico.
Contact Details
Proactive United States
+1 347-449-0879
action@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kootenay-silver-expands-drilling-programme-with-second-rig-981465831