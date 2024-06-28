Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Kootenay Silver Expands Drilling Programme with Second Rig

22:15 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce that coring is underway with a second drill at the Columba Project in Chihuahua state, Mexico. This effort focuses on extending the known limits of the "D-Vein," with the second drill testing the southeastern extensions of the "B-Vein" and "B2-Vein."

McDonald explained that the second drill will work southeastward along the B-Vein trend towards a priority target zone where surface mapping indicates intersections between the "D-Vein" and the "B-Vein" trends. The B-Vein trend lies along the southeastern extension of the "F-Vein" and contains well-mineralized veins, as evidenced by previous intercepts.

The current drilling program aims to find the strike extent of D-Vein mineralization, preparing for infill drilling and a fully funded follow-up program of 20,000 meters. This extensive drilling effort aims to delineate a maiden resource expected by late 2024. Initially, the second drill will support this goal before moving on to test extensions of other known vein intercepts and conduct initial tests on promising yet undrilled targets.

These initiatives mark significant progress in the exploration and potential development of the Columba Project, highlighting Kootenay Silver's commitment to expanding its resource base and advancing its projects in Mexico.

Contact Details

Proactive United States

+1 347-449-0879

action@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kootenay-silver-expands-drilling-programme-with-second-rig-981465831

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3EYKD
CA5005838365
www.kootenaysilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap