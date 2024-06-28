Western Metallica Resources Prepares for Inaugural Drilling at the Cana Brava Copper Project

NewsDirect CEO Greg Duras joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's current and upcoming projects. Western Metallica's flagship project is the Cana Brava copper project in Peru, encompassing the Luz Maria and Cana Brava 1 prospects, which cover approximately 3100 hectares.



The company plans to commence drilling in mid-July 2024, following significant preparatory work. This includes assembling a geological team in Peru and identifying 2.7 km by 1.5 km of alteration typical of Andean porphyry systems.



The upcoming drill program will be a scout drilling operation, consisting of 2000 to 2500 meters. The primary objective is to achieve a discovery drill hole, with targets such as 0.5% copper over 100 meters. Duras emphasized the importance of copper in the electrification story and noted the company's strategic position in Peru, a leading copper mining jurisdiction.



Collaboration with neighboring projects, such as HudBay's, has provided valuable insights. Local geological teams are sharing data and strategies, which may lead to future cooperative opportunities. Western Metallica is well-funded for its exploration plans, and the company is optimistic about its potential discoveries and contributions to the copper market.



