Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Western Metallica Resources Prepares for Inaugural Drilling at the Cana Brava Copper Project

22:07 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Western Metallica Resources CEO Greg Duras joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's current and upcoming projects. Western Metallica's flagship project is the Cana Brava copper project in Peru, encompassing the Luz Maria and Cana Brava 1 prospects, which cover approximately 3100 hectares.

The company plans to commence drilling in mid-July 2024, following significant preparatory work. This includes assembling a geological team in Peru and identifying 2.7 km by 1.5 km of alteration typical of Andean porphyry systems.

The upcoming drill program will be a scout drilling operation, consisting of 2000 to 2500 meters. The primary objective is to achieve a discovery drill hole, with targets such as 0.5% copper over 100 meters. Duras emphasized the importance of copper in the electrification story and noted the company's strategic position in Peru, a leading copper mining jurisdiction.

Collaboration with neighboring projects, such as HudBay's, has provided valuable insights. Local geological teams are sharing data and strategies, which may lead to future cooperative opportunities. Western Metallica is well-funded for its exploration plans, and the company is optimistic about its potential discoveries and contributions to the copper market.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/western-metallica-resources-prepares-for-inaugural-drilling-at-the-cana-brava-copper-project-214222418

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DJ83
CA95861P1027
www.westernmetallicacorp.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap