Excellon Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

Toronto, June 28, 2024 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (OTCQB: EXNRF) (FSE: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the holders of common shares of the Company voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 28, 2024, being the election of all nominated directors and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditors of the Company.

Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below:

Director For % For Withheld % Withheld Shawn Howarth 31,594,021 88.970 3,916,965 11.030 Laurence Curtis 35,188,227 99.091 322,759 0.909 Craig Lindsay 31,591,577 88.963 3,919,409 11.037 Brendan Cahill 31,589,497 88.957 3,921,489 11.043 Gerhard Merkel 35,279,461 99.348 231,525 0.652

The election of Mr. Merkel as a director of the Company is subject to the approval of the TSX. Mr. Merkel has been nominated by the holders of the Company's outstanding 6.50% secured convertible debentures due August 31, 2026, in accordance with the director nomination right granted to such holders.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities through the acquisition of advanced development or producing assets with further potential to gain from an experienced management team for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver and base metals assets including Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho; and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and little modern exploration.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Excellon Resources Inc.

Shawn Howarth, President & Chief Executive Officer

info@excellonresources.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

