Almonty (the Company) Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results
Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX:AII) (ASX:AII) (OTCQX:ALMTF) (FWB:ALI):
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024:
|
Common Shares represented at the Meeting:
|
121,514,694
|
Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date:
|
252,589,498
|
Total Shareholders Voted by Proxy:
|
76
|
Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented:
|
48.11%
(a) Number of Directors
The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) was passed.
(b) Election of Directors
The six (6) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:
|
|
Votes For
|
|
% For
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
% Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lewis Black
|
121,319,043
|
|
99.84%
|
|
195,651
|
|
0.16%
|
Daniel D'Amato
|
121,423,603
|
|
99.93%
|
|
91,091
|
|
0.07%
|
Thomas Gutschlag
|
121,502,865
|
|
99.99%
|
|
11,829
|
|
0.01%
|
Mark Trachuk
|
121,339,505
|
|
99.86%
|
|
175,189
|
|
0.14%
|
Andrew Frazer
|
121,212,362
|
|
99.75%
|
|
302,332
|
|
0.25%
|
David Hanick
|
121,295,124
|
|
99.89%
|
|
128,409
|
|
0.11%
(c) Appointment of Auditor
The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.
(d) Approval of Amendment of 700,000 Insider Warrants
The resolution in respect of the approval of the Amendment of 700,000 Insider Warrants, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 23, 2024, was passed as a disinterested resolution. As such, 26,952,170 votes were not included in the votes.
(e) Approval of Amendment of 714,285 Warrants
The resolution in respect of the approval of the Amendment of 714,285 Warrants, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 23, 2024, was passed as a disinterested resolution. As such, 3,418,345 votes were not included in the votes.
(f) Special Business - Approval of Unallocated Entitlements under The Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan
The resolution in respect of the approval of unallocated entitlements under the Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 23, 2024, was passed as a ordinary resolution.
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
(signed) "Lewis Black"
Lewis Black
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
