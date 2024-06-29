Almonty (the Company) Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Report of Voting Results

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX:AII) (ASX:AII) (OTCQX:ALMTF) (FWB:ALI):

In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following is a report of the matters voted on at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024:

Common Shares represented at the Meeting: 121,514,694 Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 252,589,498 Total Shareholders Voted by Proxy: 76 Percentage of issued and outstanding Common Shares represented: 48.11%

(a) Number of Directors

The resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6) was passed.

(b) Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees proposed as directors were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed. The shares were voted as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lewis Black 121,319,043 99.84% 195,651 0.16% Daniel D'Amato 121,423,603 99.93% 91,091 0.07% Thomas Gutschlag 121,502,865 99.99% 11,829 0.01% Mark Trachuk 121,339,505 99.86% 175,189 0.14% Andrew Frazer 121,212,362 99.75% 302,332 0.25% David Hanick 121,295,124 99.89% 128,409 0.11%

(c) Appointment of Auditor

The resolution in respect of the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, auditors of the Company, and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration, was passed.

(d) Approval of Amendment of 700,000 Insider Warrants

The resolution in respect of the approval of the Amendment of 700,000 Insider Warrants, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 23, 2024, was passed as a disinterested resolution. As such, 26,952,170 votes were not included in the votes.

(e) Approval of Amendment of 714,285 Warrants

The resolution in respect of the approval of the Amendment of 714,285 Warrants, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 23, 2024, was passed as a disinterested resolution. As such, 3,418,345 votes were not included in the votes.

(f) Special Business - Approval of Unallocated Entitlements under The Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan

The resolution in respect of the approval of unallocated entitlements under the Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR on May 23, 2024, was passed as a ordinary resolution.

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(signed) "Lewis Black"

Lewis Black

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact

Lewis Black

Chairman, President and CEO

+1 647 438-9766

info@almonty.com