Minco Silver Corporation Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

20:07 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: MSV
OTCQX: MISVF
WKN: A0ESX5

VANCOUVER, July 2, 2024 - Minco Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at four, and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 24, 2024 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Director

Votes FOR

Votes WITHHELD

Ken Z. Cai

99.87 %

0.13 %

Maria Tang

99.86 %

0.14 %

George Lian

99.86 %

0.14 %

Tim Sun

99.86 %

0.14 %

Shareholders voted 99.90% in favor of setting the number of directors at four, 99.93% in favor of appointing MSLL CAP LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors, and 99.81% in favor of ratifying and approving the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results filed under the Company SEDAR profile on June 28, 2024.

About Minco Silver: Minco Silver Corporation is a TSX and OTCQX-listed company dedicated to exploring and developing mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is advancing the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project towards production. These projects are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. In addition to these projects, Minco Silver actively seeks to identify and acquire additional precious metal projects that enhance shareholder value.

SOURCE Minco Silver Corporation



Contact
For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.com or contact Renee Lin at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca; 2060 - 1055 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 3R5, Fax: (604)688-8030
