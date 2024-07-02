Forte Minerals Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Agreement
22:40 Uhr | NewsDirect
Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $56,600 of indebtedness through the issuance of 283,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement"). This settlement includes $34,000 owed to officers and directors of the Company and $22,600 owed to an arm's length party.
The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, under applicable securities laws in Canada.
Closing of the Debt Settlement is anticipated to take place on or about July 9, 2024 and remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange.
ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.
Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically positioning permitted and drill-ready projects alongside historically discovered copper and gold projects. Notwithstanding its resource discovery and development focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.
On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.
(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future..
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Details
Patrick Elliott, President & CEO
+1 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
Company Website
https://forteminerals.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/forte-minerals-corp-announces-shares-for-debt-agreement-426918332
The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, under applicable securities laws in Canada.
Closing of the Debt Settlement is anticipated to take place on or about July 9, 2024 and remains subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange.
ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.
Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically positioning permitted and drill-ready projects alongside historically discovered copper and gold projects. Notwithstanding its resource discovery and development focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.
On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.
(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future..
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Details
Patrick Elliott, President & CEO
+1 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
Company Website
https://forteminerals.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/forte-minerals-corp-announces-shares-for-debt-agreement-426918332