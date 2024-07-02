G.E.T.T. Gold Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Brossard (Quebec) - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("GETT" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GETT), is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release on April 29th, 2024, the Company has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common shares for every ten (10) existing common shares (the "Consolidation"). No shareholder approval was required for the Consolidation to come into effect. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Exchange on a consolidated basis on July 4th, 2024.

As at the date hereof, there are a total of 214,046,310 common shares issued and outstanding. Assuming no other change to the issued and outstanding Shares, if the Consolidation is put into effect, a total of 21,404,631 common shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, would be issued and outstanding.

The Company's name and trading symbol remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 36167X209 and the new ISIN number will be CA36167X2095 for the post-Consolidation common shares.

No fractional post-Consolidation common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Fractional common shares will be rounded up to the next nearest whole number of shares if the fraction is at least half of a share and rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares if the fraction is less than half a share, provided, however, that no shareholder shall hold less than a single common share as a result of the Consolidation.

The exercise price and number of common shares of the Company, issuable upon exercise of any outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted pursuant to the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, has been sent to registered shareholders and is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders who hold their common shares in brokerages accounts are not required to take action to effect an exchange of their common shares for post-Consolidation common shares.

The Company believes that the Consolidation is in the best interests of shareholders as it will allow the Company to more adequately finance its operations in the coming months.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.gettgold.com.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The Company's growth strategy is based on:

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology;

• Increasing the value of mining assets through the implementation of its technology; and

• The acquisition and development of precious metal deposits with the objective of producing revenue from such assets.

Follow the link to view G.E.T.T Gold's new website www.gettgold.com

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@gettgold.com

Fabien Miller, President & CEO (514) 892-1935 fmiller@gettgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the ability of G.E.T.T. obtain required regulatory approvals.

G.E.T.T Gold inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.gettgold.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.