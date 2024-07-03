Norrland Announces Improvements in The Swedish Regulatory Framework, and Moves to the Next Phase at Vittanträsket, Sub-Surface Exploratory Drilling

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2024 - Norrland Gold Corp. ("Norrland" or "the Company", (TSX-V:NORR)(Frankfurt Exchange:8VC) is pleased to announce substantial amendments and improvements in the Swedish regulatory framework, enabling the company to commence the previously announced drilling campaign. The amendments of most significance for Norrland are:

The requirements for Municipal water and environmental permits prior to drilling are now abolished. These requirements were major bottlenecks.

The requirement for a permit for motorized transport in the terrain during drilling is abolished.

In general, political as well as public perceptions of exploration and mining have greatly improved, demonstrated by for example:

On May 23, 2024, the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act entered into force, giving priority to mining projects of national interest over other land-uses.

Environmental Impact Assessments of "Natura 2000" areas are now only required at the mining stage, as part of the process of an application for an environmental permit for mining, not prior to that stage. This was earlier a major bottleneck.

After the improvements, the required environmental permit as well as the consent of the stakeholders were granted to Norrland in record time.

The anomalies at Vittanträsket will now be the subject of shallow exploratory drilling to investigate the geology below recent glacial moraine cover.

The Vittanträsket tenement is covered by one of the most substantial soil geochemical gold anomalies in Sweden, (figure 1). Similar gold-soil geochemical anomalies are located at known deposits, such as for example at the Barsele deposit of Agnico-Eagle / First Nordic Metals.

A significant north-south trending magnetic high anomaly is partly overlapping the area covered by anomalous gold-in moraine samples, taken during the widely spaced regional surveys of the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU). Moraine is un-sorted boulder debris, left behind by the glaciation of northern Europe approximately 10,000 years ago. Since that time, the moraine has been in-situ and subjected to natural geochemical processes. The moraine cover is substantial in the gold-prospective region in northern Sweden; thus, potential exists for previously un-discovered deposits.

A shallow sub-surface scout drilling program will be undertaken by the end of August 2024 by conventional track-mounted drilling equipment to interpret the geology. Results from the program are expected on or around the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Anders West, CEO, commented:

It is encouraging to note the Swedish government actions that are supportive for mineral exploration. I look forward to upcoming drilling and updating the market in due course.

NORRLAND GOLD CORP.

Anders West, CEO

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical data contained in this news release, pertaining to the Vittanträsket project, has been reviewed and approved by Douglas J. Kirwin, who served as the qualified person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Please visit us at www.norrlandgold.com.

Figure 1

