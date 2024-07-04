American Eagle Gold Announces Significant Copper Discovery at NAK Project in British Columbia
American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news about a potentially significant discovery of outcropping copper mineralization at the company's NAK project in west-central British Columbia. This discovery follows an Induced Polarization (IP) survey conducted in 2024, which highlighted a new area of interest known as the IP Embayment Zone. In response, American Eagle Gold deployed field teams to the IP Embayment Zone, where they identified three widely separated copper-bearing porphyry outcrops.
Moreau elaborated on the findings, noting that drill hole NAK24-19, targeting the western margin of the IP Embayment Zone, encountered chalcopyrite mineralization at depths exceeding 700 meters. This mineralization is consistent with the outcropping mineralization and that found in NAK's North and South Zone target areas. The company believes that these discoveries, along with the results from drill hole NAK23-09, drilled 300 meters northeast of the mineralized outcrop, provide compelling reasons to continue exploration and drilling activities in the IP Embayment Zone.
These promising results underscore the potential for significant copper resources within the IP Embayment Zone, bolstering American Eagle Gold's commitment to furthering their exploration efforts. By continuing to drill and analyze this area, the company aims to better understand the extent and quality of the mineralization, which could lead to substantial advancements in their mining operations.
