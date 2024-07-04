Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

American Eagle Gold Announces Significant Copper Discovery at NAK Project in British Columbia

17:36 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news about a potentially significant discovery of outcropping copper mineralization at the company's NAK project in west-central British Columbia. This discovery follows an Induced Polarization (IP) survey conducted in 2024, which highlighted a new area of interest known as the IP Embayment Zone. In response, American Eagle Gold deployed field teams to the IP Embayment Zone, where they identified three widely separated copper-bearing porphyry outcrops.

Moreau elaborated on the findings, noting that drill hole NAK24-19, targeting the western margin of the IP Embayment Zone, encountered chalcopyrite mineralization at depths exceeding 700 meters. This mineralization is consistent with the outcropping mineralization and that found in NAK's North and South Zone target areas. The company believes that these discoveries, along with the results from drill hole NAK23-09, drilled 300 meters northeast of the mineralized outcrop, provide compelling reasons to continue exploration and drilling activities in the IP Embayment Zone.

These promising results underscore the potential for significant copper resources within the IP Embayment Zone, bolstering American Eagle Gold's commitment to furthering their exploration efforts. By continuing to drill and analyze this area, the company aims to better understand the extent and quality of the mineralization, which could lead to substantial advancements in their mining operations.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/american-eagle-gold-announces-significant-copper-discovery-at-nak-project-in-british-columbia-768832005

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CNZB
CA02553R1073
www.americaneaglegold.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap