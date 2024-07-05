Menü Artikel
CVW CleanTech discusses groundbreaking tailings reprocessing technology

15:52 Uhr
CVW CleanTech (TSX-V:CVW, OTCQX:CVWFF) CEO Akshay Dubey discussed the company's innovative technology aimed at reprocessing tailings from oil sands mining with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.

Dubey explained that the process recovers valuable hydrocarbons, zircon, and titanium from waste, significantly reducing fugitive methane emissions by over 90% and aiding in environmental remediation. CVW CleanTech targets Alberta's oil sands mining sector, particularly six major sites operated by Imperial Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, and Suncor, which collectively produce about 1.5 million barrels of oil daily.

Dubey highlighted CVW CleanTech's contribution to meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, aiding oil companies in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The technology also addresses the sustainability of tailings ponds, the largest source of fugitive methane emissions in Canada.

The company has formed a partnership with local indigenous communities, providing them with investment opportunities and ownership stakes, fostering social and economic benefits. Additionally, a collaboration with the University of Alberta aims to develop processes for recovering rare earth elements, such as monazite, further enhancing the company's environmental impact.

