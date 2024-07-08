Giant Mining Corp. Contracts Big Sky Exploration for Diamond Core Drilling at Majuba Hill Copper Deposit

VANCOUVER - - July 8, 2024 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG) | (OTC: BFGFF) | (FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Big Sky Exploration, LLC ("Big Sky") of Eureka, Nevada for diamond core drilling (the "Core Program") at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill"), a copper, silver, and gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Big Sky will undertake the Core Program, which plans to drill a minimum of 1,600 feet (488 meters) of core drilling within the existing exploration target area. The contract does not specify a maximum drilling requirement, allowing for flexibility in the execution of the project. Additionally, the Company is also contemplating drilling two deep core holes, each expected to reach depths of up to 3,500 feet (1,066 meters).

Drilling operations are set to commence with the arrival of the drilling rig on July 15, 2024.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented on the new drilling contract, stating, "We are thrilled to announce that the core drilling contract has been awarded to Ben Sieben's team at Big Sky Exploration. This group effort marks the beginning of one of most exciting drill programs in recent memory for Giant Mining. Ben's team engages and implements modern mud technologies and engineering, leading to what we believe will be excellent recovery success. We are confident that their expertise and innovative approach will lead to significant discoveries and advancements for our company."

Drilling will focus on the drill targets designed to expand the mineral potential at Majuba Hill, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the deposit. The Core Program will provide detailed and accurate data that is crucial for delineating the extent and continuity of the copper, silver, and gold mineralization.

As previously stated, this investment in drilling is essential for refining the geological model of Majuba Hill, significantly enhancing Giant Mining's resource evaluation efforts. The drilling data collected from these programs will enable the Company to update its resource estimates with greater precision, ultimately contributing to the advancement and economic assessment of the project. By thoroughly exploring and defining the mineral potential, the Company aims to optimize the development strategies for Majuba Hill, aligning with management's commitment to creating shareholder value through meticulous exploration and resource management.



Click Image To View Full Size Figure 1: Giant Mining historic and planned core holes in blue.

About Big Sky Exploration, LLC

Big Sky Exploration, LLC, headquartered in Eureka, Nevada, was established from a genuine passion for diamond core drilling, bringing extensive expertise to the forefront of the mining industry. With a commitment to maximizing core recovery, Big Sky Exploration demonstrates unparalleled flexibility and adaptability to varying hole conditions. The company takes pride in delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions tailored to meet the demands of the most challenging drilling environments.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

