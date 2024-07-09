Aurion Confirms Transaction Discussions With Rupert

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") confirms that, in response to the press release issued by Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert") on July 8, 2024, the Company has had preliminary discussions with Rupert regarding a potential transaction.

No agreement has been entered into at this time, and there can be no assurance that any such agreement will be reached, or that any such agreement will ultimately result in a completed transaction, or that any of the expected objectives or outcomes will be realized. The company intends to provide further updates as circumstances warrant and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

"We appreciate Rupert's interest in Aurion's properties, which we understand could be of significant benefit to Rupert and its Ikkari project. We would welcome Rupert as our new partner in the joint venture or some form of arrangement that would create value for all parties," stated Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion. "Aurion looks forward to resuming exploration on its 100%-owned Risti property, where multiple discoveries are expected to add further benefit to this emerging world class gold camp. Aurion and its partners have made significant investments in Northern Finland to advance multiple discoveries and will remain focused on pursuing opportunities that build value for all stakeholders."

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp. and Kinross Gold in Finland.

