Muzhu Reviews All Sleeping Giant South Drilling Compared to Adjacent Deposits and Mine

Vancouver, July 9, 2024 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is currently completing a review of the historical work to compare the historical logging and assaying work performed on drill holes on its 100% owned Sleeping Giant South Property. The objective is to compare the historical data with current knowledge of the adjacent Abcourt Mines Ltd Sleeping Giant Gold Mine deposit and focus the review to find any unsampled zone that could correspond to sulfide mineralization; felsic rocks; porphyritic dikes and chert.

The review so far has determined that multiple zones were not previously sampled and could correspond to mineralized zones of interest for gold exploration. Of particular interest are 26 diamond drill holes drilled before 1992 that contain multiple zones of interest that have not been sampled including fault zones, veins and shears. Also under review are 18 diamond drill holes and 64 reverse circulation drill holes drilled after 1992.

The review is still ongoing, and the Company is working on an upcoming exploration program to further expend its geological knowledge of the Property as well as to test hypothesis regarding the unsampled historical zones of interest. The historical data will also be compared with any discoveries located close by to the Property.

The Company has obtained full assay results for the two holes completed in 2023. Hole IPS2-H1 is 102m in length and showed gabbros and andesites. Up to 1% pyrite was found and are associated with quartz and calcite veinlets. Chlorite alteration is also present. Pyrrhotite was also found in the drill hole, along with some minor graphite. No significant gold anomalies were found in this hole.

Hole IPS2-H2 is 102m in depth and showed gabbros and andesites associated with chlorite alteration and pervasive epidote alteration. Quartz-calcite veinlets were found along cores, with mineralization up to 1% in pyrite, along with chalcopyrite. No significant gold anomalies were found in this hole.

Methodology:

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of SL Exploration Inc. employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and attributed a serialized number. Only core samples with mineralization were sampled, with an interval of 0.3 m to 1.5 m. The sample bags are prepared under the supervision of employees of SL Exploration Inc. Blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals in the sequence of samples. The samples were cut and put in the bags by MNG Services, located in Val d'Or, Québec. They were then sent to Agat Laboratories.

At the Agat Laboratories, drill core samples were prepared by protocol 200-001, which consists in drying, crushing (<5 kg) up to 75% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle splitting (250 g) and pulverizing (mild steel) to 85% passing 75µ.

Gold in core samples is assayed using the 202-051 Au package from Agat Laboratories, which consists in AAS pyro analysis assay. Only gold is analyzed in this package. At least 30g of material is needed.

Base metal and other elements in core sample are assayed using 201-070 package from Agat Laboratories, which consists in 4 acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. A suite of 43 elements were analysed. The multi-element package contains Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn and Zr.

QAQC: Agat Laboratories Ltd is an accredited laboratory meeting international standards ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IFC17025:2017 with SCC certification number 15833. It is also accredited by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation Inc. Standard ISO/IFC17025:2017 accreditation No. A3200.

QP and SL Exploration Inc:

Technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Steven Lauzier, P.Geo., who is a member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec (No. 1430) and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

Mr. Lauzier is the president of SL Exploration Inc. a company that specializes in the management and acquisition of mining claims in the province of Quebec and is very familiar with Quebec's mining system. Mr. Lauzier has acquired extensive knowledge about the Quebec's deposits and showings for several commodities, including industrial minerals, strategic minerals, as well as base and precious metals in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz,

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd. Phone: 778-709-3398

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Website: muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed two option agreements to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG and LMM Properties in the Henan Province located in China.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.