Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Condor Resources CEO Provides Updates on Key Projects and Community Engagement

16:15 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Condor Resources CEO Chris Buncic joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's projects, including the key Pucamayo, where its exploration teams performed an analysis of successful 2023 drill results. These results validated the thesis of at least one hydro-magmatic center, with mineralization of gold, silver, and associated elevated values for lead, zinc, and copper.

The Company received notice from the Ministry of Energy and Mines that a separate Environmental Impact Assessment (DIA) will be required for the South East Target, and the application process has been initiated. The community remains supportive of the Company's exploration efforts, which include expanding drill plans to incorporate an additional 40 drill holes in the South East Target.

Buncic also provided updates on other projects, including, Huinac Punta, and Andrea. After several dormant years, the Company is now engaged in constructive discussions with local community leaders. The team is planning a comprehensive overview of Condor's activities in Peru and the benefits available to the local community.

For the Huinac Punta project, known for its high-grade silver deposits, the company is navigating the consulted previous process, a governmental requirement for culturally sensitive areas. Progress here is also anticipated by early autumn, potentially leading to new drilling activities.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/condor-resources-ceo-provides-updates-on-key-projects-and-community-engagement-792918876

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0JMY1
CA20676U1049
www.condorresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap