Condor Resources CEO Provides Updates on Key Projects and Community Engagement

NewsDirect CEO Chris Buncic joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's projects, including the key Pucamayo, where its exploration teams performed an analysis of successful 2023 drill results. These results validated the thesis of at least one hydro-magmatic center, with mineralization of gold, silver, and associated elevated values for lead, zinc, and copper.



The Company received notice from the Ministry of Energy and Mines that a separate Environmental Impact Assessment (DIA) will be required for the South East Target, and the application process has been initiated. The community remains supportive of the Company's exploration efforts, which include expanding drill plans to incorporate an additional 40 drill holes in the South East Target.



Buncic also provided updates on other projects, including, Huinac Punta, and Andrea. After several dormant years, the Company is now engaged in constructive discussions with local community leaders. The team is planning a comprehensive overview of Condor's activities in Peru and the benefits available to the local community.



For the Huinac Punta project, known for its high-grade silver deposits, the company is navigating the consulted previous process, a governmental requirement for culturally sensitive areas. Progress here is also anticipated by early autumn, potentially leading to new drilling activities.



Contact Details



Proactive North America



+1 604-688-8158



na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/condor-resources-ceo-provides-updates-on-key-projects-and-community-engagement-792918876



Condor Resources CEO Chris Buncic joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's projects, including the key Pucamayo, where its exploration teams performed an analysis of successful 2023 drill results. These results validated the thesis of at least one hydro-magmatic center, with mineralization of gold, silver, and associated elevated values for lead, zinc, and copper.The Company received notice from the Ministry of Energy and Mines that a separate Environmental Impact Assessment (DIA) will be required for the South East Target, and the application process has been initiated. The community remains supportive of the Company's exploration efforts, which include expanding drill plans to incorporate an additional 40 drill holes in the South East Target.Buncic also provided updates on other projects, including, Huinac Punta, and Andrea. After several dormant years, the Company is now engaged in constructive discussions with local community leaders. The team is planning a comprehensive overview of Condor's activities in Peru and the benefits available to the local community.For the Huinac Punta project, known for its high-grade silver deposits, the company is navigating the consulted previous process, a governmental requirement for culturally sensitive areas. Progress here is also anticipated by early autumn, potentially leading to new drilling activities.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/condor-resources-ceo-provides-updates-on-key-projects-and-community-engagement-792918876