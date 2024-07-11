Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Millennial Potash Achieves Key Milestone with 70% Banio Project Interest

16:05 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Millennial Potash Chairman Farhad Abasov joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that the company has earned a total 70% interest in the shares of Equatorial Potash Pty, which, through its Gabon subsidiary Mayumba Potasse SARL, holds 100% of the Banio Potash Project. To achieve the 70% interest, the company has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and made milestone payments of $300,000 and 1 million shares of MLP to the vendors of the Banio Potash Project.

Abasov detailed that the PEA report outlines the potential for a low-cost solution mining operation at the Banio Potash Project. The PEA is based on the production of 800,000 tonnes per year of granular muriate of potash. The thick potash horizons, coupled with a solution mining approach, have resulted in one of the lowest CAPEX (US$480M) and OPEX (US$61/tonne MOP) estimates in the industry. The solid economic potential is further demonstrated by a strong post-tax NPV (Net Present Value) of US$1.07 billion and an IRR (Internal Rate of Return) of 32.6%.

The company plans to continue implementing the recommendations from the PEA, which include preparation for additional drilling at the North Target to further expand the resources.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

action@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/millennial-potash-achieves-key-milestone-with-70-banio-project-interest-209822420

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Millennial Potash Corp.

Millennial Potash Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DXEK
CA60041F1018
www.millennialpotash.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap