Cascade Copper Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company's Board Welcomes Sam Grier as an Independent Director

Vancouver, July 11, 2024 - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: CASC) ("Cascade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (AGSM) held on July 10, 2024.

As reported by the TSX Trust Scrutineer, the total number of shares represented at the meeting was 4,866,936, equalling 15.131 percent of the issued shares of the Company. All voting shareholders voted 100 percent in favour of all items listed. The results are as follows:

The number of directors to be set at 5

Jeffrey Ackert appointed as Director

Shannon Baird appointed as Director

Darcy Christian appointed as Director

Hon. Alison Redford KC, ICD.D. appointed as Director

Sam Grier appointed as Director

MNP appointed as Auditors

The Company's Stock Option Plan approved

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Sam Grier as an independent director to the Company. Mr. Grier has over 30 years of experience in the investor relations business where Mr. Grier has built solid relationships with brokers, high net worth accredited investors, analysts and fund managers across the country. Mr. Grier is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Calgary based Stirling Merchant Capital Inc., a capital events and marketing firm supporting natural resource companies. Mr. Grier started his career working in-house corporate investor relations and later for a national investor relations firm before founding his own practice in 2005. Mr. Grier has an economics degree from University of Calgary and has completed the Canadian Securities Course.

Mr. Grier is a member of the Mineral Exploration Group, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and the Saskatoon Club.

Mr. Grier is currently a director of a publicly traded oil and gas company. The Company looks forward to Mr. Grier's market experience in helping the Company create shareholder value.

About Cascade Copper

The Company is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. The Company is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Cascade Copper Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements."

