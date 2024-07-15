Hot Chili Appoints Chief Financial Officer

PERTH, July 15, 2024 - Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Finkelstein as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 15 July 2024. Mr Finkelstein will take over from Ms. Le Moignan who has been Interim CFO.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and CEO, Christian Easterday Comments

"Ryan is a well accomplished finance executive who is energetic and passionate and is a sound financial operator who thinks strategically. I look forward to working with Ryan and welcoming him as key member of the leadership team. I also take this opportunity to thank Deborah for her assistance over the past few weeks. Deborah remains with Hot Chili in her role as Financial Controller.

Mr Finkelstein's Background and Experience

Mr Finkelstein is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over 14 years of experience, including 10 years in audit at global mid-tier accounting firm Grant Thornton. He has extensive international experience working across Asia and the United Kingdom providing finance and accounting services to several organisations." Mr. Finkelstein possesses significant leadership experience in strategy, compliance, corporate governance, risk management, accounting standards, and regulatory requirements.

Mr Finkelstein will be eligible to participate in the Company's short term incentive plan and long-term incentive plan.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

