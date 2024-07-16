Canter Resources Engages Cascade for Phase II Drilling at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project

Vancouver, July 16, 2024 - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has engaged Cascade Drilling LP for Phase II drilling at its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus", "Columbus Basin", or the "Project"), located near Tonopah, Nevada. The Phase II program will include approximately 10 holes with an expected start date of August 12, 2024.

"Our Phase II program has been designed to target a third aquifer zone below the limits of Phase I drilling, demonstrate lateral continuity between our Phase I grids and test regional discovery targets to the north," stated Canter CEO, Joness Lang. "The Phase II program will include select multi-element geochemical analysis, provide samples suitable for preliminary direct extraction considerations, further validate and refine our exploration model and deeper lithium targets, while concurrently assessing the extent and mineral resource potential of the significant near-surface boron mineralization."

Phase II Geoprobe Drilling Objectives:

Target third Aquifer Zone: Past downhole geophysics highlights the potential for a third shallow aquifer zone between 100-150 feet ("ft") / 30-45 metres ("m") and Phase II will employ a Geoprobe drill rig model and tooling with greater depth capabilities.

Demonstrate Lateral Continuity: Phase II drilling will include broadly spaced drill hole locations along pre-existing east-west road networks with the aim of demonstrating potential continuity within the five (5) kilometre ("km") gap between the previously completed north-south grids.

Test Discovery Potential to the North: The Phase II program includes two proposed wildcat exploration holes located more than 4 km to the north near favourable structure, surface sampling and geothermal input.

Enhance Precision of Deeper Lithium Targeting: Testing a third aquifer zone and completing multi-element geochemical analysis will further support the Company's 3D geological model, mineralization patterns in brines and mobility/solubility analysis.

Evaluate Shallow Boron Mineral Resource Potential: Phase I delivered excellent boron concentrations in brines from shallow aquifers and Phase II will aim to further delineate, correlate and map the extent of near-surface boron mineralization.

Establish Preliminary Direct Extraction Considerations: The Company is actively engaging with companies that specialize in direct lithium and boron extraction and plans to supply samples suitable for preliminary considerations.



Figure 1: Plan view showing Phase I completed and Phase II planned/proposed locations. A total of 16 permitted Phase II locations are shown and the Company plans to drill approximately 10 of these locations, which will be selected based on real-time observations in the field.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/216608_66eab7ccc43ad93a_001full.jpg

Phase II Program Details

Phase II GeoProbe drilling is set to commence in the second week of August, with brine results expected before the end of Q3/2024. This phase builds significantly on the findings and insights gained from Phase I and collectively the comprehensive geochemical datasets (clays and brines) will provide a more thorough understanding of the subsurface environment within the Company's district-scale property package at Columbus.

Phase II drilling will continue to utilize the low-impact and cost-effective GeoProbe direct push technology, with modified tooling aimed at allowing the Company to test a third aquifer zone (>100 ft), which has been interpreted based on previous downhole geophysics. The Phase II drilling includes a series of drill hole locations between the previously completed north-south grids from Phase I (see Figure 1), designed to further validate the HSAMT anomaly and geophysical model, while demonstrating lateral continuity of up to three (3) aquifer zones.

The Company is employing a science-driven approach to discovery at Columbus and the results from the multi-phased GeoProbe drilling will provide a foundation for potential near-surface mineral resource definition and the technical analysis (mineralization/migration patterns) will help guide the Company's deeper drilling to ensure exploration well locations are optimized.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

In a continued commitment to ensuring the highest standards of data accuracy and reliability, the Company has implemented a rigorous quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocol for both groundwater and sediment sampling and analysis. This initiative is designed to enhance the precision and credibility of sampling techniques and assay results.

Upon reaching the target lithology depth during drilling, groundwater sampling is initiated with care to avoid surpassing the designated zone. Utilizing a drive-point screen sampler or mechanical bailer, groundwater is extracted to ensure a clean and uncontaminated collection process. Initial purging is conducted, and a Myron Ultrameter II is used to measure general parameters, such as temperature, pH, total dissolved solids (TDS), specific conductivity, and oxidation-reduction potential (ORP). For wet samples, a minimum 350 mL of groundwater is collected for comprehensive analysis, with all samples handled under strict chain of custody (COC) protocols and stored under optimal conditions until delivery to Western Environmental Testing (WETLAB).

The Company's QA/QC procedures involve collecting additional samples every tenth sample, including duplicates, umpire, and blank samples, to validate the consistency and accuracy of the data. Laboratory analyses cover general parameters and both total and dissolved metals, adhering to stringent testing methods and holding times. More specifically, the following analysis is carried out at WETLAB: Density and pH: SM 4500-H+B; Temperature: SM 2550 B; Total Dissolved Solids (TDS): SM 2540 C; ICP Metals Total Li, B & K: EPA 200.7; Digestion for Total Metals: EPA 200.2; ICP Metals Dissolved Li, B & K: EPA 200.7; Digestion for Dissolved Metals: EPA 200.0 and Sample Filtration: SM.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA and the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic technology and clean energy supply chains in North America.

