Peabody to Announce Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

13:45 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, July 16, 2024 - On Thursday, August 1, 2024, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. Toll Free 1 833 816 1387
Canada Toll Free 1 866 284 3684
International Toll 1 412 317 0480

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Karla Kimrey
314.342.7900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-june-30-2024-302197477.html

SOURCE Peabody


