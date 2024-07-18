Standard Uranium announces promising new drilling campaign at Sun Dog Uranium Project

NewsDirect (TSX-V:STND, OTCQB:STTDF) vice president of exploration Sean Hillacre joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil exciting new prospecting results and identified drill target areas at the company's Sun Dog Uranium Project, located in the northwestern region of Saskatchewan.



The project is set to embark on a significant drilling campaign in the coming week. This campaign is meticulously designed to test high-priority targets, with the objective of discovering high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization along well-defined structural corridors.



Hillacre, a key spokesperson for Standard Uranium, provided further details to Proactive, emphasizing that several promising drill targets have been prioritized. These targets were identified through the prospecting of conductive rock trends, as revealed by the advanced VTEM™ Plus airborne survey.



The company highlighted that the designated targets aim to explore conductive corridors characterized by newly discovered radioactive graphitic fault zones, which are visible at the surface.



The anticipated drilling program is expected to commence imminently, featuring a comprehensive plan that includes drilling approximately 1,000 to 1,200 meters, distributed across 5 to 7 drill holes.



This program is designed to be highly results-driven, with modifications and adjustments made continuously based on the ongoing results and geological interpretations. The goal is to optimize the exploration process and enhance the likelihood of a significant uranium discovery.



Contact Details



Proactive Canada



+1 604-688-8158



action@proactiveinvestors.com



View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/standard-uranium-announces-promising-new-drilling-campaign-at-sun-dog-uranium-project-254486672



