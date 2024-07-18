Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Standard Uranium announces promising new drilling campaign at Sun Dog Uranium Project

16:47 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:STND, OTCQB:STTDF) vice president of exploration Sean Hillacre joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil exciting new prospecting results and identified drill target areas at the company's Sun Dog Uranium Project, located in the northwestern region of Saskatchewan.

The project is set to embark on a significant drilling campaign in the coming week. This campaign is meticulously designed to test high-priority targets, with the objective of discovering high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization along well-defined structural corridors.

Hillacre, a key spokesperson for Standard Uranium, provided further details to Proactive, emphasizing that several promising drill targets have been prioritized. These targets were identified through the prospecting of conductive rock trends, as revealed by the advanced VTEM™ Plus airborne survey.

The company highlighted that the designated targets aim to explore conductive corridors characterized by newly discovered radioactive graphitic fault zones, which are visible at the surface.

The anticipated drilling program is expected to commence imminently, featuring a comprehensive plan that includes drilling approximately 1,000 to 1,200 meters, distributed across 5 to 7 drill holes.

This program is designed to be highly results-driven, with modifications and adjustments made continuously based on the ongoing results and geological interpretations. The goal is to optimize the exploration process and enhance the likelihood of a significant uranium discovery.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

action@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/standard-uranium-announces-promising-new-drilling-campaign-at-sun-dog-uranium-project-254486672

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Standard Uranium Ltd.

Standard Uranium Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A40ADZ
CA85422Q8487
www.standarduranium.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap