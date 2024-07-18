Endurance Gold Begins 10,000-Meter Drilling Campaign at Reliance Gold Property
16:33 Uhr | NewsDirect
Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the commencement of a significant drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. Exploration crews have been active on the site since May, conducting target generation field work, environmental baseline studies, and community consultations. The road-accessible property is strategically located 4 kilometers east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometers north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.
Boyd shared that the planned 2024 program involves up to 10,000 meters of diamond drilling, aiming to expand the gold zones discovered within the Royal Shear, both at depth and along strike. Over the past three years, the company has completed 82 diamond drill holes, revealing drill intersections exceeding 10 grams per meter of gold. The current drilling initiative has begun at the Imperial Zone, with a focus on extending high-grade mineralization along strike and to depth, utilizing four to six drill holes. This ambitious drilling program is expected to span approximately five months.
Boyd emphasized the strategic importance of this drilling campaign in expanding the known gold zones and unlocking the full potential of the Reliance Gold Property. With a comprehensive plan in place and a dedicated team on the ground, Endurance Gold is poised to advance its exploration efforts and achieve significant milestones in the coming months.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/endurance-gold-begins-10-000-meter-drilling-campaign-at-reliance-gold-property-160926934
