Fathom Nickel reports promising exploration results at Gochager Lake, prepares for autumn program

19:28 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE:FNI, OTCQB:FNICF) CEO Ian Fraser joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with an exploration update on the company's Gochager Lake property.

The recent field program included an extensive soil geochemical survey aimed at identifying signals over the historic deposit, which can be used to locate similar deposits elsewhere on the property. Mapping and sampling of outcrops showed subsurface signals extending up to 400 metres east-northeast of the historic deposit, indicating increased complexity and potential for finding larger deposits.

Fraser highlighted the presence of significant magmatic nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. The historic Gochager Lake deposit is hosted in a gabbro, a type of mafic intrusion. The discovery of more ultramafic rock with sufficient sulphur saturation expands the potential for magmatic deposits.

The exploration program also identified similar signals at the Mal Lake site, located ten kilometres southeast of Gochager Lake, suggesting a common source for the mineralization and significantly increasing the scope and potential of the area.

Looking ahead, Fathom Nickel plans to establish a camp at Gochager Lake in early August, with drilling expected to begin by mid-September, following detailed data analysis and drill planning.

https://newsdirect.com/news/fathom-nickel-reports-promising-exploration-results-at-gochager-lake-prepares-for-autumn-program-255513077

