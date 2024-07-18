SolGold PLC Announces PDMR Dealing

BISHOPSGATE, July 18, 2024 - SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) has received notification on 17 July 2024 from Christopher Stackhouse, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, that on 17 July 2024 he had acquired 105,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company at a price of CAD0.185 per Ordinary Share of £0.01 each in the Company for the total consideration of CAD19,425. Following this acquisition, Christopher Stackhouse holds 320,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company representing 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

CONTACTS

Scott Caldwell

Chief Executive Officer

SolGold plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996 Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Christopher Stackhouse 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: SolGold plc b) LEI: 213800HGFADQBMIEVI76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.01 GB00B0WD0R35 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) CAD0.185 105,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Total: 105,000 CAD0.185 CAD19,425 e) Date of the transaction: 17 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction: Toronto Stock Exchange

