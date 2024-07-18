SolGold PLC Announces PDMR Dealing
BISHOPSGATE, July 18, 2024 - SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) has received notification on 17 July 2024 from Christopher Stackhouse, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, that on 17 July 2024 he had acquired 105,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company at a price of CAD0.185 per Ordinary Share of £0.01 each in the Company for the total consideration of CAD19,425. Following this acquisition, Christopher Stackhouse holds 320,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company representing 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name:
|
Christopher Stackhouse
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status:
|
CFO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment:
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name:
|
SolGold plc
|
b)
|
LEI:
|
213800HGFADQBMIEVI76
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01
GB00B0WD0R35
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:
Total:
|
105,000
CAD0.185
CAD19,425
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction:
|
17 July 2024
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
