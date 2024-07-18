Menü Artikel
SolGold PLC Announces PDMR Dealing

18.07.2024  |  Accesswire

BISHOPSGATE, July 18, 2024 - SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) has received notification on 17 July 2024 from Christopher Stackhouse, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, that on 17 July 2024 he had acquired 105,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company at a price of CAD0.185 per Ordinary Share of £0.01 each in the Company for the total consideration of CAD19,425. Following this acquisition, Christopher Stackhouse holds 320,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company representing 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

CONTACTS

Scott Caldwell
Chief Executive Officer
SolGold plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996

Tavistock (Media)
Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Christopher Stackhouse

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

SolGold plc

b)

LEI:

213800HGFADQBMIEVI76

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of £0.01

GB00B0WD0R35

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

CAD0.185

105,000

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Total:

105,000

CAD0.185

CAD19,425

e)

Date of the transaction:

17 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction:

Toronto Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com


