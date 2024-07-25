Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Nevada Lithium Launches 2024 Drill Program at Bonnie Claire Project

18:42 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Nevada Lithium CEO Stephen Rentschler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the commencement of the company's 2024 Drill Program at the Bonnie Claire lithium project in Nevada. This year's program has already seen the completion of one deep core hole and the initiation of a second, focusing on the deep high-grade lithium and boron mineralization identified in the 2023 drill campaign.

Rentschler explained that Hole BC2401C, a 450-metre step-out hole, aims to test the extent of mineralization beyond the previously drilled boundaries. Meanwhile, Hole BC2402C, an infill hole, is designed to examine the continuity of mineralization between existing holes BC 2301C and BC 2303C. The primary goals of the 2024 Drill Program are to confirm the continuity of deep, high-grade lithium-boron mineralization, explore the mineralization to the northeast of the current resource zone, and increase confidence in grade continuity between existing drill holes. Success in these areas could result in an upgrade of the resource classification from Inferred to Indicated or Measured.

The updated mineral resource estimation is a key component of the ongoing efforts towards an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, which the company expects to complete by the Fall of 2024. This work is critical in advancing the Bonnie Claire project and providing valuable data to support its economic potential.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nevada-lithium-launches-2024-drill-program-at-bonnie-claire-project-995706420

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3C4FZ
CA64134L1085
www.nvlithium.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap