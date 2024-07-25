Nevada Lithium CEO Stephen Rentschler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the commencement of the company's 2024 Drill Program at the Bonnie Claire lithium project in Nevada. This year's program has already seen the completion of one deep core hole and the initiation of a second, focusing on the deep high-grade lithium and boron mineralization identified in the 2023 drill campaign.Rentschler explained that Hole BC2401C, a 450-metre step-out hole, aims to test the extent of mineralization beyond the previously drilled boundaries. Meanwhile, Hole BC2402C, an infill hole, is designed to examine the continuity of mineralization between existing holes BC 2301C and BC 2303C. The primary goals of the 2024 Drill Program are to confirm the continuity of deep, high-grade lithium-boron mineralization, explore the mineralization to the northeast of the current resource zone, and increase confidence in grade continuity between existing drill holes. Success in these areas could result in an upgrade of the resource classification from Inferred to Indicated or Measured.The updated mineral resource estimation is a key component of the ongoing efforts towards an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, which the company expects to complete by the Fall of 2024. This work is critical in advancing the Bonnie Claire project and providing valuable data to support its economic potential.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/nevada-lithium-launches-2024-drill-program-at-bonnie-claire-project-995706420