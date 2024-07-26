Menü Artikel
First Phosphate Corp ends Drill Program plans Upcoming Resource Estimate at Bégin-Lamarche Project

First Phosphate Corp. CEO John Passalacqua Chief Geologist Gilles Laverdiere joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce that all results from the drilling program at its Bégin-Lamarche project are now available. The 99-hole drill program, totaling 25,929 meters, has uncovered a significant high-quality igneous phosphate deposit. The drilling has shown continuous phosphate mineralization over a length of 2,400 meters, spread across three mineralized zones.

Laverdiere explained that a NI 43-101 resource estimate is currently underway and will be immediately followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment. A total of 23 drill holes were completed in the Mountain Zone, totaling 5,023 meters. The Mountain Zone exhibits grades of more than 10% P2O5 over widths ranging from 7 meters to 99 meters. In the Southern Zone, drilling was conducted at 100-meter spaced sections over a length of 1,700 meters, with 57 drill holes totaling 15,219 meters.

Passalacqua says the company anticipates having the resource estimate completed in the coming months, marking a significant milestone in the project's development.

