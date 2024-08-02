Menü Artikel
Li-Metal Corp, Announces Filing of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Materials

04:44 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, August 1, 2024 - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), announces the filing on SEDAR of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financials"), the related management's discussion and analysis relating to the Financials, and the related officer certifications of the Company relating to the Financials (collectively, the "Financial Materials").

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. We believe our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: https://li-metal.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keshav Kochhar, Interim CEO
Telephone: +1 647 494 4887
Email: ir@li-metal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218627


