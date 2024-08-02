Scandium Canada Completes Summer Drilling Campaign at its Crater Lake Project

MONTRÉAL - Scandium Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Scandium Canada") (TSX VENTURE: SCD; OTCQB: SCDCF) is pleased to report that it has completed 2,854 m of diamond drilling on its Crater Lake project and that it is currently demobilizing the drilling equipment.

The drilling campaign had two main objectives. The first one was to complete geomechanical drilling to determine the optimal angles of the slopes of the proposed open pit design for the pre-feasibility study. It totaled 1,669 m in 6 holes.

The second objective was to confirm the potential extension of the TG Zone for an additional 250m length. Currently the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), originally filed in July 2022, takes into consideration an initial mineralized zone of 350m in length. The focus of the additional drilling completed this summer was around extending that zone (TG Zone North Lobe). The Company is pleased to report that mineralization is present in all holes. In total, 1,185 m in 7 holes have been drilled on the southern extension. The table below details these holes. The geologist is currently completing logging and preparing samples to be sent to the lab for assaying during August. Assay results will be released as they are received.

Guy Bourassa, CEO, mentioned "We are very excited with the outcome of this drilling campaign. No doubt that the mineralized zone extends to the South. It could significantly increase the size of the Crater Lake project."

Figure 1 - Crater Lake Drillhole Location Map



Table 1 - 2024 Geological Drillhole Locations

Drillholes Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CL24063 440730 6133506 536 304 45 201 CL24064 440747 6133557 540 304 45 201 CL24065 440690 6133478 537 304 45 186 CL24066 440671 6133546 542 304 45 132 CL24067 440697 6133411 535 304 45 240 CL24068 440638 6133450 539 305 45 132 CL24069 440689 6133597 546 305 45 93

The technical content in this press release was prepared, reviewed and certified by Marina IUND, P. Geo, M. Sc. a Geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA LTD.

Scandium Canada is a Canadian technology metals company focused on advancing its flagship Crater Lake scandium and rare earth project in Québec.

