Scandium Canada Completes Summer Drilling Campaign at its Crater Lake Project
The drilling campaign had two main objectives. The first one was to complete geomechanical drilling to determine the optimal angles of the slopes of the proposed open pit design for the pre-feasibility study. It totaled 1,669 m in 6 holes.
The second objective was to confirm the potential extension of the TG Zone for an additional 250m length. Currently the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), originally filed in July 2022, takes into consideration an initial mineralized zone of 350m in length. The focus of the additional drilling completed this summer was around extending that zone (TG Zone North Lobe). The Company is pleased to report that mineralization is present in all holes. In total, 1,185 m in 7 holes have been drilled on the southern extension. The table below details these holes. The geologist is currently completing logging and preparing samples to be sent to the lab for assaying during August. Assay results will be released as they are received.
Guy Bourassa, CEO, mentioned "We are very excited with the outcome of this drilling campaign. No doubt that the mineralized zone extends to the South. It could significantly increase the size of the Crater Lake project."
Figure 1 - Crater Lake Drillhole Location Map
Table 1 - 2024 Geological Drillhole Locations
|
Drillholes
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth
|
CL24063
|
440730
|
6133506
|
536
|
304
|
45
|
201
|
CL24064
|
440747
|
6133557
|
540
|
304
|
45
|
201
|
CL24065
|
440690
|
6133478
|
537
|
304
|
45
|
186
|
CL24066
|
440671
|
6133546
|
542
|
304
|
45
|
132
|
CL24067
|
440697
|
6133411
|
535
|
304
|
45
|
240
|
CL24068
|
440638
|
6133450
|
539
|
305
|
45
|
132
|
CL24069
|
440689
|
6133597
|
546
|
305
|
45
|
93
The technical content in this press release was prepared, reviewed and certified by Marina IUND, P. Geo, M. Sc. a Geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.
ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA LTD.
Scandium Canada is a Canadian technology metals company focused on advancing its flagship Crater Lake scandium and rare earth project in Québec.
For further information please contact:
|
Scandium Canada Ltd.
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@scandium-canada.com
Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (416) 822-6483
Email: fighouse@yahoo.com
Website: www.scandium-canada.com.com Twitter: @ScandiumCanada Facebook: Scandium Canada Ltd. Linkedin.com: Scandium canada Ltd. Instagram: @scandiumcanada
