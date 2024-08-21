Silver Grail Resources Reports New Mineralized Zones on Ram Property

Vancouver - Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG-TSX-V) ("Silver Grail") is pleased to announce significant new discoveries on its Ram property, jointly owned with Teuton Resources Corp. and located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia.

Highlights:

Discovery of a 400m long, mineralized porphyry intrusive, the "Malachite Porphyry Zone"

Identification of a second zone, the "Mitch Zone", with pyrite and chalcopyrite

Property adjacent to Ascot Resources' Red Mountain project

Expanded exploration program planned

Ram Property Overview

The Ram property is situated approximately 18 kilometers south-southeast of Stewart, B.C., and adjoins Ascot Resources' Red Mountain gold property. It lies 5km southeast of Goliath Gold's Treasure Island prospect (currently being drilled). The Ram property has been jointly held by Teuton and Silver Grail for over 30 years but has seen limited exploration until now.

[For Location Map: see https://ramproject.gold/ClaimsMap]

2024 Exploration Program

In the summer of 2024, a prospecting crew was deployed to examine areas of recent glacial retreat on the Ram property. This work has led to two significant discoveries:

Malachite Porphyry Zone: A 400m long outcrop of porphyritic rock (open to extension) was discovered in the northern portion of the property, south-southwest of Red Mountain. This zone exhibits: Extensive malachite staining

Presence of chalcopyrite, pyrite, magnetite, and K-feldspar

Bismuth mineralization (identified by XRF) Mitch Zone: Located south west of the Malachite Porphyry, this zone features: En echelon stringers of

coarse pyrite mineralization in sediments

Abundant veins and veinlets ranging from millimeters to 2-4 cm in width

Lesser areas of massive chalcopyrite veins up to 5 cm thick

Numerous grab samples and saw cuts have been taken from both zones and will be sent for assay.

Comment

Dino Cremonese, P.Eng., President and CEO of Silver Grail, commented: "These new discoveries from retreating ice and snow are very encouraging. The Ram's mineralization shares similarities with neighbouring Red Mountain, which I staked in 1988 for a private company. As the original staker of Red Mountain, I conducted initial surveys that suggested upstream mineralization. This was confirmed by subsequent owners with the discovery hole yielding 9.88 g/t gold over 66 meters in the Marc Zone. Returning to this area of the Golden Triangle after 36 years is exciting, especially given our promising observations at the Ram."

Historical Geophysical Data

A 2006 airborne VTEM survey previously conducted on the property revealed:

A discrete magnetic anomaly running north-south, coincident with the strike of the Mitch Zone mineralization

This anomaly forms the eastern edge of a larger, oval-shaped total magnetic anomaly, approximately 1km long on its NNW-SSE axis

Next Steps

Based on these promising findings, Teuton and Silver Grail are planning an expanded exploration program, which may include:

Additional sampling and geological mapping An Induced Polarization (IP) survey A diamond drilling program, contingent on results from the above activities

[For more pictures, maps, figures, etc. on the Ram see https://ramproject.gold]

Qualified Person

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Silver Grail Resources for the purposes of this news release; as President and CEO of Silver Grail, he is not independent of the Company.

About Silver Grail

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company with a portfolio of properties in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Grail Resources:

"Dino Cremonese"

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.silvergrail.com

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com

