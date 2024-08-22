Dixie Gold Inc. Announces Financing

Vancouver, August 22, 2024 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that it intends to conduct a non-brokered financing (the "Financing") to consist of up to 5,000,000 common share units (the "Units").

Units under the Financing will be issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit and each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") that entitles the holder of a Warrant, upon further payment to the Corporation, to purchase one additional common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share on any date prior to the date which is 60 months following the closing date of the Financing or tranche thereunder.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for working capital purposes (the "Use of Proceeds").

Dixie Gold may pay a 6% cash finder's fee on certain subscriptions under the Financing, which excludes cash finder's fees on subscriptions by Insiders (as that term is defined by securities laws) who may in turn participate for greater than 25% of the Financing.

If completed, either in part or in whole, the Financing shall be subject to all applicable regulatory approvals as well as a customary four-month and one day hold period on securities issued thereunder (pursuant to the applicable securities laws of Canada).

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded exploration company holding a portfolio of exploration projects in Canada.

For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nicholas Koo

Chief Financial Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

T: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the number of Units issued, if any, under the Financing and the closing, if any, of the Financing, and variation to the Use of Proceeds. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

